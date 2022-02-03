tus is a new open protocol for resumable uploads built on HTTP. This is the tus protocol 1.0.0 node.js server implementation.

Installation

$ npm install tus-node-server

Flexible Data Stores

Local File Storage server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({ path : '/files' });

Google Cloud Storage server.datastore = new tus.GCSDataStore({ path : '/files' , projectId : 'project-id' , keyFilename : 'path/to/your/keyfile.json' , bucket : 'bucket-name' , });

Amazon S3 server.datastore = new tus.S3Store({ path : '/files' , bucket : 'bucket-name' , accessKeyId : 'access-key-id' , secretAccessKey : 'secret-access-key' , region : 'eu-west-1' , partSize : 8 * 1024 * 1024 , tmpDirPrefix : 'tus-s3-store' , });

Quick Start

Use the tus-node-deploy Docker image

$ docker run -p 1080:8080 -d bhstahl/tus-node-deploy

Build a standalone server yourself

const tus = require ( 'tus-node-server' ); const server = new tus.Server(); server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({ path : '/files' }); const host = '127.0.0.1' ; const port = 1080 ; server.listen({ host, port }, () => { console .log( `[ ${ new Date ().toLocaleTimeString()} ] tus server listening at http:// ${host} : ${port} ` ); });

const tus = require ( 'tus-node-server' ); const server = new tus.Server(); server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({ path : '/files' }); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); const uploadApp = express(); uploadApp.all( '*' , server.handle.bind(server)); app.use( '/uploads' , uploadApp); const host = '127.0.0.1' ; const port = 1080 ; app.listen(port, host);

Use tus-node-server with Koa or plain Node server

const http = require ( 'http' ); const url = require ( 'url' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const tus = require ( 'tus-node-server' ); const tusServer = new tus.Server(); const app = new Koa(); const appCallback = app.callback(); const port = 1080 ; tusServer.datastore = new tus.FileStore({ path : '/files' , }); const server = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { const urlPath = url.parse(req.url).pathname; if ( /^\/files\/.+/ .test(urlPath.toLowerCase())) { return tusServer.handle(req, res); } appCallback(req, res); }); server.listen(port)

Features

Execute code when lifecycle events happen by adding event handlers to your server.

const Server = require ( 'tus-node-server' ).Server; const EVENTS = require ( 'tus-node-server' ).EVENTS; const server = new Server(); server.on(EVENTS.EVENT_UPLOAD_COMPLETE, (event) => { console .log( `Upload complete for file ${event.file.id} ` ); });

EVENT_FILE_CREATED : Fired when a POST request successfully creates a new file Example payload: { file : { id: '7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794' , upload_length: '41767441' , upload_metadata: 'filename NDFfbWIubXA0' } }

EVENT_ENDPOINT_CREATED : Fired when a POST request successfully creates a new upload endpoint Example payload: { url : 'http://localhost:1080/files/7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794' }

EVENT_UPLOAD_COMPLETE : Fired when a PATCH request finishes writing the file Example payload: { file : { id: '7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794' , upload_length: '41767441' , upload_metadata: 'filename NDFfbWIubXA0' } }

EVENT_FILE_DELETED : Fired when a DELETE request finishes deleting the file Example payload: { file_id : '7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794' }

Custom GET handlers:

Add custom GET handlers to suit your needs, similar to Express routing.

const server = new Server(); server.get( '/uploads' , (req, res) => { fs.readdir(server.datastore.path, (err, files) => { } });

Custom file names:

const fileNameFromUrl = ( req ) => { return req.url.replace( /\//g , '-' ); } server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({ path : '/files' , namingFunction : fileNameFromUrl });

Development

Start the demo server using Local File Storage

$ npm run demo

Or start up the demo server using Google Cloud Storage

$ npm run gcs_demo