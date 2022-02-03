tus is a new open protocol for resumable uploads built on HTTP. This is the tus protocol 1.0.0 node.js server implementation.
$ npm install tus-node-server
Local File Storage
server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({
path: '/files'
});
Google Cloud Storage
server.datastore = new tus.GCSDataStore({
path: '/files',
projectId: 'project-id',
keyFilename: 'path/to/your/keyfile.json',
bucket: 'bucket-name',
});
Amazon S3
server.datastore = new tus.S3Store({
path: '/files',
bucket: 'bucket-name',
accessKeyId: 'access-key-id',
secretAccessKey: 'secret-access-key',
region: 'eu-west-1',
partSize: 8 * 1024 * 1024, // each uploaded part will have ~8MB,
tmpDirPrefix: 'tus-s3-store',
});
$ docker run -p 1080:8080 -d bhstahl/tus-node-deploy
const tus = require('tus-node-server');
const server = new tus.Server();
server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({
path: '/files'
});
const host = '127.0.0.1';
const port = 1080;
server.listen({ host, port }, () => {
console.log(`[${new Date().toLocaleTimeString()}] tus server listening at http://${host}:${port}`);
});
const tus = require('tus-node-server');
const server = new tus.Server();
server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({
path: '/files'
});
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const uploadApp = express();
uploadApp.all('*', server.handle.bind(server));
app.use('/uploads', uploadApp);
const host = '127.0.0.1';
const port = 1080;
app.listen(port, host);
const http = require('http');
const url = require('url');
const Koa = require('koa')
const tus = require('tus-node-server');
const tusServer = new tus.Server();
const app = new Koa();
const appCallback = app.callback();
const port = 1080;
tusServer.datastore = new tus.FileStore({
path: '/files',
});
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
const urlPath = url.parse(req.url).pathname;
// handle any requests with the `/files/*` pattern
if (/^\/files\/.+/.test(urlPath.toLowerCase())) {
return tusServer.handle(req, res);
}
appCallback(req, res);
});
server.listen(port)
Execute code when lifecycle events happen by adding event handlers to your server.
const Server = require('tus-node-server').Server;
const EVENTS = require('tus-node-server').EVENTS;
const server = new Server();
server.on(EVENTS.EVENT_UPLOAD_COMPLETE, (event) => {
console.log(`Upload complete for file ${event.file.id}`);
});
EVENT_FILE_CREATED: Fired when a
POST request successfully creates a new file
Example payload:
{
file: {
id: '7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794',
upload_length: '41767441',
upload_metadata: 'filename NDFfbWIubXA0'
}
}
EVENT_ENDPOINT_CREATED: Fired when a
POST request successfully creates a new upload endpoint
Example payload:
{
url: 'http://localhost:1080/files/7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794'
}
EVENT_UPLOAD_COMPLETE: Fired when a
PATCH request finishes writing the file
Example payload:
{
file: {
id: '7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794',
upload_length: '41767441',
upload_metadata: 'filename NDFfbWIubXA0'
}
}
EVENT_FILE_DELETED: Fired when a
DELETE request finishes deleting the file
Example payload:
{
file_id: '7b26bf4d22cf7198d3b3706bf0379794'
}
GET handlers:
Add custom
GET handlers to suit your needs, similar to Express routing.
const server = new Server();
server.get('/uploads', (req, res) => {
// Read from your DataStore
fs.readdir(server.datastore.path, (err, files) => {
// Format the JSON response and send it
}
});
const fileNameFromUrl = (req) => {
return req.url.replace(/\//g, '-');
}
server.datastore = new tus.FileStore({
path: '/files',
namingFunction: fileNameFromUrl
});
Start the demo server using Local File Storage
$ npm run demo
Or start up the demo server using Google Cloud Storage
$ npm run gcs_demo
Then navigate to the demo (localhost:1080) which uses
tus-js-client