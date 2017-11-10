turtle.io is very easy to get up and running! All you need to do is install it, and tell it what directory holds your web sites, & which hostnames to answer for.

You can also create complex web applications, with a familiar API.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install turtle.io Create a script to load & start a server. You could use sample.js in the turtle.io directory (./node_modules/turtle.io) as a template, or see the examples below [Optional] You can override defaults by passing the factory an Object

The following examples assume you've installed turtle.io into /opt/turtleio , if this is not the case you need to edit the applicable file to correct the path.

Upstart

Use the provided upstart recipe: sudo sh -c 'cp node_modules/turtle.io/turtleio.conf /etc/init; initctl reload-configuration; service turtleio start;'

Systemd

Use the provided systemd service: sudo sh -c 'cp node_modules/turtle.io/turtleio.service /etc/systemd/system; systemctl enable turtleio; systemctl start turtleio;'

What about Windows?

It runs great on Windows, but you're on your own to daemonize it!

Examples

turtle.io requires a default virtual host to be specified, because it is the failover when a request can't be routed.

Virtual hosts

Virtual host keys are the hostname, and the value is the directory relative to "root".

const turtleio = require ( "turtle.io" ); const server = turtleio({ default : "mysite.com" , port : 80 , uid : 100 , root : "/var/www" , hosts : { "mysite.com" : "mysite.com" , "another-domain.com" : "another-domain.com" } }); server.start();

Benchmark with express.js

siege was used instead of ab because we want to compare accurate transaction rates.

Specs

Machine MacBook Air (Early '14) / Core i7 @ 1.7Ghz / 8GB ram / 512 flash / OS X 10.10.2

MacBook Air (Early '14) / Core i7 @ 1.7Ghz / 8GB ram / 512 flash / OS X 10.10.2 ulimit 2560

2560 express 4.11.2

4.11.2 turtle.io 3.2.2

3.2.2 benchmark siege -c100 -b -q -H 'Connection: Keep-Alive' -t15S localhost:$@

Test

Hello World! from a route (content-length: 12), no allow header.

var express = require ( "express" ), app = express(); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) }) app.listen( 3000 );

Hello World! html file streamed from disk (content-length: 53), has accurate allow header.

; require ( "index.js" )({ default : "test" , root : __dirname + "/sites" , port : 8000 , hosts : { "test" : "test" }, logging : { enabled : false } }).start();

Transaction rates are similar.

turtle.io [1233.78, 1203.2, 1187.44] (1208.14 avg)

express [1105.85, 1124.25, 1167.57] (1132.56 avg)

Handling Uploads

The request object is passed to every route handler as the second argument, will have a body property with the payload from the Client. It will not be coerced to another format, so if you expect JSON, you'll have to JSON.parse() it yourself (for now).

API & decoration

canETag

Function (path, method)

Determines if a path can receive an ETag

Array

Array of paths to ignore for ETag generation

Function (state)

Updates the etag cache with new state

request

allow

String

Allowed HTTP methods

ip

Number

Request IP

parsed

Object

Parsed HTTP request

query

String

Parsed query string

server

Object

turtle.io instance

host

String

Virtual host handling the request.

response

error

Function (status, body)

Send an error response.

redirect

Function (url)

Send a redirection.

respond

Function (body[, status, headers])

Send a response.

send

Function (body[, status, headers])

Send a response.

Configuration

Configuration values can be set by passing an Object to the factory, or any time afterward.

address

String (0.0.0.0)

Network address to listen on.

cacheSize

Number (1000)

Size of LRU cache for Etag validation.

catchAll

Boolean (true)

Handle unterminated requests.

compress

Boolean (true)

Compress responses when supported.

default

String

[Required] Default hostname to handle requests which are not specified within vhosts; must be a valid entry within vhosts.

Object

ETag middleware configuration.

To enable state propagation set notify to true , and when receiving new state pass to etags.update() .

{ notify : true , ignore : [], onchange : ( eventName, serializedCache ) => { ... }, update : serializedCache => { ... } }

headers

Object

Response headers. CORS is enabled by default.

hosts

Object

[Required] Virtual hosts the server will respond for, key is the hostname & value is the directory relative to root .

index

Array

Files to look for when accessing a directory resource.

json

Number (2)

Default "pretty" ident size

logging

Object

Logging configuration.

Boolean (true)

Override & disable stdout emitting by setting to false .

String (%v %h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %b \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-agent}i\")

Common Log Format string of tokens, defaulting to standard Virtual Host format.

String ("info")

Minimum Common Log Level which is emitted to stdout .

String (D/MMM/YYYY:HH:mm:ss ZZ)

Format for the date/time portion of a log message.

maxBytes

Number (1048576)

Maximum request body size; when exceeded a 429 is sent.

port

Number (8000)

Port the server will listen on.

root

String ("")

Relative path to the web root directory.

seed

Number (625)

Seed for hashing of middleware with MurmurHash3.

String

[Optional] SSL certificate file path

String

[Optional] SSL certificate key/pem file path

String

[Optional] SSL certificate pfx file path

uid

Number (null)

[Optional] UID the server runs as.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3 license.