turretcss

by turretcss
5.2.2 (see all)

Turret is a styles and browser behaviour normalisation framework for rapid development of responsive and accessible websites.

704

771

9mos ago

12

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

turretcss

npm version

turretcss - A Responsive Front-end Framework for Accessible and Semantic Websites with default HTML elements, created by Scott de Jonge.

To get started, check out https://turretcss.com!

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release.
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/turretcss/turretcss.git.
  • Install with npm: npm install turretcss.
  • Install with yarn: yarn add turretcss

Read the Getting started page for information on structure, usage, support and more.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

View full documentation at: https://turretcss.com/

turretcss's documentation, included in this repo in the docs directory, is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://turretcss.com. The docs may also be run locally.

Tooling

To use and run the documentation locally, you'll need a copy of turretcss's source files, and Node. To install the required tools follow these steps:

  1. Download and install Node, which we use to manage our dependencies.
  2. Navigate to the root /turret directory and run npm install to install our local dependencies listed in package.json.
  3. Install Ruby, install Bundler with gem install bundler, and finally run bundle install. This will install all Ruby dependencies, such as Jekyll and plugins.

When completed, you'll be able to run the various scripts provided from the command line.

Scripts

turretcss includes the following commands and tasks:

TaskDescription
startRun npm run watch
watchRun npm run watch:turret & npm run watch:docs
watch:turretWatches changes to the /turret directory and builds turret CSS npm run compile:turret -- --verbose --watch
watch:docsWatches changes to the /docs directory and builds docs CSS npm run compile:docs -- --verbose --watch
compile:turretBuilds turret CSS using PostCSS, postcss-preset-env, and CSSNano with config in postcss.config.js
compile:docsBuilds docs CSS using PostCSS, postcss-preset-env, and CSSNano with config in postcss.config.js
formatRun npm run format:css & npm run format:md
format:cssPrettier CSS files prettier --single-quote --print-width 180 --write '*.css'
format:mdPrettier Markdown files prettier --print-width 180 --write '*.md'

Autoprefixer

turretcss uses Autoprefixer as part of postcss-preset-env to automatically add vendor prefixes to some CSS properties at build time.

Running documentation locally

  1. Install Install Ruby, install Bundler with gem install bundler.
  2. Install Jekyll (the site builder) and other Ruby dependencies with bundle install. This will install all Ruby dependencies, such as Jekyll and plugins.
  3. Run npm start or yarn start to rebuild CSS.
  4. From the /docs directory, run bundle exec jekyll serve in the command line.
  5. Open http://0.0.0.0:2001 in your browser.

Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.

Troubleshooting

Should you encounter problems with installing dependencies or running scripts, uninstall all previous dependency versions (global and local). Then, rerun npm install.

Updates

Keep track development updates by following @turretcss on Twitter.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, turretcss is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of turretcss.

Creators

Scott de Jonge

Code and documentation copyright 2019 Bigfish.tv, Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.

