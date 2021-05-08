turretcss - A Responsive Front-end Framework for Accessible and Semantic Websites with default HTML elements, created by Scott de Jonge.
To get started, check out https://turretcss.com!
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/turretcss/turretcss.git.
npm install turretcss.
yarn add turretcss
Read the Getting started page for information on structure, usage, support and more.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
View full documentation at: https://turretcss.com/
turretcss's documentation, included in this repo in the
docs directory, is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://turretcss.com. The docs may also be run locally.
To use and run the documentation locally, you'll need a copy of turretcss's source files, and Node. To install the required tools follow these steps:
/turret directory and run
npm install to install our local dependencies listed in package.json.
gem install bundler, and finally run
bundle install. This will install all Ruby dependencies, such as Jekyll and plugins.
When completed, you'll be able to run the various scripts provided from the command line.
turretcss includes the following commands and tasks:
|Task
|Description
start
|Run
npm run watch
watch
|Run
npm run watch:turret & npm run watch:docs
watch:turret
|Watches changes to the
/turret directory and builds turret CSS
npm run compile:turret -- --verbose --watch
watch:docs
|Watches changes to the
/docs directory and builds docs CSS
npm run compile:docs -- --verbose --watch
compile:turret
|Builds turret CSS using PostCSS, postcss-preset-env, and CSSNano with config in
postcss.config.js
compile:docs
|Builds docs CSS using PostCSS, postcss-preset-env, and CSSNano with config in
postcss.config.js
format
|Run
npm run format:css & npm run format:md
format:css
|Prettier CSS files
prettier --single-quote --print-width 180 --write '*.css'
format:md
|Prettier Markdown files
prettier --print-width 180 --write '*.md'
turretcss uses Autoprefixer as part of postcss-preset-env to automatically add vendor prefixes to some CSS properties at build time.
gem install bundler.
bundle install. This will install all Ruby dependencies, such as Jekyll and plugins.
npm start or
yarn start to rebuild CSS.
/docs directory, run
bundle exec jekyll serve in the command line.
Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.
Should you encounter problems with installing dependencies or running scripts, uninstall all previous dependency versions (global and local). Then, rerun
npm install.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, turretcss is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of turretcss.
Scott de Jonge
Code and documentation copyright 2019 Bigfish.tv, Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.