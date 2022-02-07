Turnilo is a business intelligence, data exploration and visualization web application for Apache Druid. Turnilo is a fork of Pivot which is currently available under commercial licence only. This repository was forked from the stalled repository Swiv with the latest version of Pivot under Apache license.
Druid is heavily used as business intelligence platform at Allegro. In order to gain wide adoption of non-technical users, Druid requires simple yet powerful user interface. In Allegro we have decided that we are going to continue Pivot development as an open source software, this is how Turnilo emerged.
You can try an online demo with example datasets (Covid-19 and Wikipedia) at https://turnilo.app.
Feel free to ask on GitHub Discussions or join the chat on Slack.
⚠️
Do not use
yarn command for dependency management and project build, use
npm instead.
With
npm builds are reproducible (thanks to package-lock.json) and even faster than with
yarn.
Install Turnilo distribution using npm.
npm install -g turnilo
Start off by running an example with Covid-19 and Wikipedia datasets and open http://localhost:9090/.
turnilo --examples
Or connect to the existing Druid broker using
--druid command line option.
Turnilo will automatically introspect your Druid broker and figure out available datasets.
turnilo --druid http[s]://druid-broker-hostname[:port]
Learn how to configure and customize Turnilo: https://allegro.github.io/turnilo/
npm install
npm run build
Run Covid-19 and Wikipedia examples.
npm run start:examples
Connect to the existing Druid broker.
npm run start -- --druid http[s]://druid-broker-hostname[:port]
Connect to the existing Druid broker using your config file.
npm run start -- --config path/to/config.yml
Every change in frontend code would recompile project and reload page.
Run Covid-19 and Wikipedia examples.
npm run start:dev:examples
Connect to the existing Druid broker.
npm run start:dev -- --druid http[s]://druid-broker-hostname[:port]
Connect to the existing Druid broker using your config file.
npm run start:dev -- --config path/to/config.yml
Run all unit tests.
npm run test
Or run tests separately for common, client and server modules.
npm run test:common
npm run test:client
npm run test:server
Run all e2e tests. It will start Turnilo with example datasets in background.
npm run e2e
Run server
npm start:dev:examples
Run cypress interactive tools for e2e testing
npm run e2e:dev
In WebStorm\IntelliJ open "Run/Debug Configurations", click "Add New Configuration". Next choose "Node.JS", set "JavaScript file" to "./bin/turnilo" and "Application parameters" to "--examples".
You can find more infrmation here
Go to docs directory.
cd docs
Install dependencies.
bundle install
Run your Jekyll site locally and open http://localhost:4000/
bundle exec jekyll serve --incremental
Turnilo is published under Apache License 2.0.