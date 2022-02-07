Turnilo

Turnilo is a business intelligence, data exploration and visualization web application for Apache Druid. Turnilo is a fork of Pivot which is currently available under commercial licence only. This repository was forked from the stalled repository Swiv with the latest version of Pivot under Apache license.

Motivation

Druid is heavily used as business intelligence platform at Allegro. In order to gain wide adoption of non-technical users, Druid requires simple yet powerful user interface. In Allegro we have decided that we are going to continue Pivot development as an open source software, this is how Turnilo emerged.

Manifesto

High usability for non-technical users over sophisticated but rarely used features.

Focus on interactive data exploration over static predefined dashboards.

Self-describing reports for users without deep domain expertise.

Outstanding integration with Druid over support for other data sources like SQL databases.

Focus on data visualizations over Druid cluster or data ingestion management.

Data cubes configuration as a code over UI editor backed by non-versioned database.

Stateless over stateful server-side architecture.

Support for most recent versions of standards compliant browsers.

Features

Intuitive, drag and drop, gorgeous user interface to visualize Druid datasets.

Fully dedicated to low latency Druid Timeseries, TopN and GroupBy queries.

Unified view for historical and real-time data.

Blazingly fast.

Try it!

You can try an online demo with example datasets (Covid-19 and Wikipedia) at https://turnilo.app.

Join us!

Feel free to ask on GitHub Discussions or join the chat on Slack.

Node.js - 12.x or 14.x version

⚠️ Do not use yarn command for dependency management and project build, use npm instead. With npm builds are reproducible (thanks to package-lock.json) and even faster than with yarn .

Usage

Install Turnilo distribution using npm.

npm install -g turnilo

Start off by running an example with Covid-19 and Wikipedia datasets and open http://localhost:9090/.

turnilo --examples

Or connect to the existing Druid broker using --druid command line option. Turnilo will automatically introspect your Druid broker and figure out available datasets.

turnilo --druid http [s] :

Documentation

Learn how to configure and customize Turnilo: https://allegro.github.io/turnilo/

Development

Install project dependencies.

npm install

Build the project.

npm run build

Run project

Run Covid-19 and Wikipedia examples.

npm run start :examples

Connect to the existing Druid broker.

npm run start -- --druid http [s] :

Connect to the existing Druid broker using your config file.

npm run start

Run project in developer mode

Every change in frontend code would recompile project and reload page.

Run Covid-19 and Wikipedia examples.

npm run start :dev :examples

Connect to the existing Druid broker.

npm run start :dev -- --druid http [s] :

Connect to the existing Druid broker using your config file.

npm run start :dev

Testing

Unit tests

Run all unit tests.

npm run test

Or run tests separately for common, client and server modules.

npm run test :common npm run test :client npm run test :server

End to end tests

Run all e2e tests. It will start Turnilo with example datasets in background.

npm run e2e

End to end tests development

Run server

npm start :dev :examples

Run cypress interactive tools for e2e testing

npm run e2e :dev

Debugging

Server module

In WebStorm\IntelliJ open "Run/Debug Configurations", click "Add New Configuration". Next choose "Node.JS", set "JavaScript file" to "./bin/turnilo" and "Application parameters" to "--examples".

You can find more infrmation here

Generating documentation locally

Prerequisites

Go to docs directory.

cd docs

Install dependencies.

bundle install

Run your Jekyll site locally and open http://localhost:4000/

bundle exec jekyll serve --incremental

License

Turnilo is published under Apache License 2.0.