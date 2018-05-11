A Turndown plugin which adds GitHub Flavored Markdown extensions.
npm:
npm install turndown-plugin-gfm
Browser:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/turndown/dist/turndown.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/turndown-plugin-gfm/dist/turndown-plugin-gfm.js"></script>
// For Node.js
var TurndownService = require('turndown')
var turndownPluginGfm = require('turndown-plugin-gfm')
var gfm = turndownPluginGfm.gfm
var turndownService = new TurndownService()
turndownService.use(gfm)
var markdown = turndownService.turndown('<strike>Hello world!</strike>')
turndown-plugin-gfm is a suite of plugins which can be applied individually. The available plugins are as follows:
strikethrough (for converting
<strike>,
<s>, and
<del> elements)
tables
taskListItems
gfm (which applies all of the above)
So for example, if you only wish to convert tables:
var tables = require('turndown-plugin-gfm').tables
var turndownService = new TurndownService()
turndownService.use(tables)
turndown-plugin-gfm is copyright © 2017+ Dom Christie and released under the MIT license.