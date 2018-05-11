A Turndown plugin which adds GitHub Flavored Markdown extensions.

Installation

npm:

npm install turndown-plugin-gfm

Browser:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/turndown/dist/turndown.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/turndown-plugin-gfm/dist/turndown-plugin-gfm.js" > </ script >

Usage

var TurndownService = require ( 'turndown' ) var turndownPluginGfm = require ( 'turndown-plugin-gfm' ) var gfm = turndownPluginGfm.gfm var turndownService = new TurndownService() turndownService.use(gfm) var markdown = turndownService.turndown( '<strike>Hello world!</strike>' )

turndown-plugin-gfm is a suite of plugins which can be applied individually. The available plugins are as follows:

strikethrough (for converting <strike> , <s> , and <del> elements)

(for converting , , and elements) tables

taskListItems

gfm (which applies all of the above)

So for example, if you only wish to convert tables:

var tables = require ( 'turndown-plugin-gfm' ).tables var turndownService = new TurndownService() turndownService.use(tables)

License

turndown-plugin-gfm is copyright © 2017+ Dom Christie and released under the MIT license.