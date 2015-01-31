find whether spatial features overlap

Takes two Linestring, Polygon or MultiPolygon features and finds whether they overlap.

Parameters

parameter type description poly1 Feature the first Feature, containing LineString, Polygon or MultiPolygon geometry poly2 Feature the second Feature, containing LineString, Polygon or MultiPolygon geometry

Example

var poly1 = turf.polygon([[ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 2 ], [ 2 , 2 ], [ 2 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 ] ]]); var poly2 = turf.polygon([[ [ 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 3 ], [ 3 , 3 ], [ 3 , 1 ], [ 1 , 1 ] ]]); var overlapping = overlaps(poly1, poly2);

Installation

$ npm install --save turf-overlaps

Usage

overlaps = require ( 'turf-overlaps' ); var is_overlapping = overlap(poly1, poly2);

Tests

$ npm test

Todo