find whether spatial features overlap
overlap(poly1, poly2)
Takes two Linestring, Polygon or MultiPolygon features and finds whether they overlap.
|parameter
|type
|description
poly1
|Feature
|the first Feature, containing LineString, Polygon or MultiPolygon geometry
poly2
|Feature
|the second Feature, containing LineString, Polygon or MultiPolygon geometry
var poly1 = turf.polygon([[
[0, 0],
[0, 2],
[2, 2],
[2, 0],
[0, 0]
]]);
var poly2 = turf.polygon([[
[1, 1],
[1, 3],
[3, 3],
[3, 1],
[1, 1]
]]);
var overlapping = overlaps(poly1, poly2);
// true
$ npm install --save turf-overlaps
overlaps = require('turf-overlaps');
var is_overlapping = overlap(poly1, poly2);
$ npm test