@turf/intersect
find the intersection of spatial features
turf.intersect(poly1, poly2)
Takes two Polygon|polygons and finds their intersection. If they share a border, returns the border; if they don't intersect, returns undefined.
|parameter
|type
|description
poly1
|Feature.\<Polygon>
|the first polygon
poly2
|Feature.\<Polygon>
|the second polygon
var poly1 = {
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"fill": "#0f0"
},
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [[
[-122.801742, 45.48565],
[-122.801742, 45.60491],
[-122.584762, 45.60491],
[-122.584762, 45.48565],
[-122.801742, 45.48565]
]]
}
}
var poly2 = {
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"fill": "#00f"
},
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [[
[-122.520217, 45.535693],
[-122.64038, 45.553967],
[-122.720031, 45.526554],
[-122.669906, 45.507309],
[-122.723464, 45.446643],
[-122.532577, 45.408574],
[-122.487258, 45.477466],
[-122.520217, 45.535693]
]]
}
}
var polygons = {
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [poly1, poly2]
};
var intersection = turf.intersect(poly1, poly2);
//=polygons
//=intersection
Returns
Feature.<Polygon>,Feature.<MultiLineString>, if
poly1 and
poly2 overlap, returns a Polygon feature representing the area they overlap; if
poly1 and
poly2 do not overlap, returns
undefined; if
poly1 and
poly2 share a border, a MultiLineString of the locations where their borders are shared
Requires nodejs.
$ npm install @turf/intersect
$ npm test