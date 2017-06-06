openbase logo
turf-intersect

by Turfjs
3.0.12 (see all)

find the intersection of features

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

14.1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
Turf packages are now namespaced: please use @turf/intersect instead

Readme

DEPRECATED - replaced with @turf/intersect

turf-intersect

build status

find the intersection of spatial features

turf.intersect(poly1, poly2)

Takes two Polygon|polygons and finds their intersection. If they share a border, returns the border; if they don't intersect, returns undefined.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
poly1Feature.\<Polygon>the first polygon
poly2Feature.\<Polygon>the second polygon

Example

var poly1 = {
  "type": "Feature",
  "properties": {
    "fill": "#0f0"
  },
  "geometry": {
    "type": "Polygon",
    "coordinates": [[
      [-122.801742, 45.48565],
      [-122.801742, 45.60491],
      [-122.584762, 45.60491],
      [-122.584762, 45.48565],
      [-122.801742, 45.48565]
    ]]
  }
}
var poly2 = {
  "type": "Feature",
  "properties": {
    "fill": "#00f"
  },
  "geometry": {
    "type": "Polygon",
    "coordinates": [[
      [-122.520217, 45.535693],
      [-122.64038, 45.553967],
      [-122.720031, 45.526554],
      [-122.669906, 45.507309],
      [-122.723464, 45.446643],
      [-122.532577, 45.408574],
      [-122.487258, 45.477466],
      [-122.520217, 45.535693]
    ]]
  }
}

var polygons = {
  "type": "FeatureCollection",
  "features": [poly1, poly2]
};

var intersection = turf.intersect(poly1, poly2);

//=polygons

//=intersection

Returns Feature.<Polygon>,Feature.<MultiLineString>, if poly1 and poly2 overlap, returns a Polygon feature representing the area they overlap; if poly1 and poly2 do not overlap, returns undefined; if poly1 and poly2 share a border, a MultiLineString of the locations where their borders are shared

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install @turf/intersect

Tests

$ npm test

