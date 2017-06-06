DEPRECATED - replaced with @turf/intersect

find the intersection of spatial features

Takes two Polygon|polygons and finds their intersection. If they share a border, returns the border; if they don't intersect, returns undefined.

Parameters

parameter type description poly1 Feature.\<Polygon> the first polygon poly2 Feature.\<Polygon> the second polygon

Example

var poly1 = { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "fill" : "#0f0" }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : [[ [ -122.801742 , 45.48565 ], [ -122.801742 , 45.60491 ], [ -122.584762 , 45.60491 ], [ -122.584762 , 45.48565 ], [ -122.801742 , 45.48565 ] ]] } } var poly2 = { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "fill" : "#00f" }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : [[ [ -122.520217 , 45.535693 ], [ -122.64038 , 45.553967 ], [ -122.720031 , 45.526554 ], [ -122.669906 , 45.507309 ], [ -122.723464 , 45.446643 ], [ -122.532577 , 45.408574 ], [ -122.487258 , 45.477466 ], [ -122.520217 , 45.535693 ] ]] } } var polygons = { "type" : "FeatureCollection" , "features" : [poly1, poly2] }; var intersection = turf.intersect(poly1, poly2);

Returns Feature.<Polygon>,Feature.<MultiLineString> , if poly1 and poly2 overlap, returns a Polygon feature representing the area they overlap; if poly1 and poly2 do not overlap, returns undefined ; if poly1 and poly2 share a border, a MultiLineString of the locations where their borders are shared

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install @turf/intersect

Tests