DEPRECATED - replaced by @turf/boolean-point-in-polygon

turf inside module

Takes a Point and a Polygon or MultiPolygon and determines if the point resides inside the polygon. The polygon can be convex or concave. The function accounts for holes.

Parameters

parameter type description point Feature.\<Point> input point polygon Feature.\<Polygon MultiPolygon>

Example

var pt1 = { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "marker-color" : "#f00" }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ -111.467285 , 40.75766 ] } }; var pt2 = { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "marker-color" : "#0f0" }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ -111.873779 , 40.647303 ] } }; var poly = { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : {}, "geometry" : { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : [[ [ -112.074279 , 40.52215 ], [ -112.074279 , 40.853293 ], [ -111.610107 , 40.853293 ], [ -111.610107 , 40.52215 ], [ -112.074279 , 40.52215 ] ]] } }; var features = { "type" : "FeatureCollection" , "features" : [pt1, pt2, poly] }; var isInside1 = turf.inside(pt1, poly); var isInside2 = turf.inside(pt2, poly);

Returns Boolean , true if the Point is inside the Polygon; false if the Point is not inside the Polygon

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install turf-inside

Tests