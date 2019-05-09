@turf/boolean-point-in-polygon
turf inside module
turf.inside(point, polygon)
Takes a Point and a Polygon or MultiPolygon and determines if the point resides inside the polygon. The polygon can be convex or concave. The function accounts for holes.
|parameter
|type
|description
point
|Feature.\<Point>
|input point
polygon
|Feature.\<Polygon
|MultiPolygon>
var pt1 = {
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"marker-color": "#f00"
},
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [-111.467285, 40.75766]
}
};
var pt2 = {
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"marker-color": "#0f0"
},
"geometry": {
"type": "Point",
"coordinates": [-111.873779, 40.647303]
}
};
var poly = {
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {},
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [[
[-112.074279, 40.52215],
[-112.074279, 40.853293],
[-111.610107, 40.853293],
[-111.610107, 40.52215],
[-112.074279, 40.52215]
]]
}
};
var features = {
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [pt1, pt2, poly]
};
//=features
var isInside1 = turf.inside(pt1, poly);
//=isInside1
var isInside2 = turf.inside(pt2, poly);
//=isInside2
Returns
Boolean,
true if the Point is inside the Polygon;
false if the Point is not inside the Polygon
Requires nodejs.
$ npm install turf-inside
$ npm test