Deprecated!
Turbocolor has been deprecated. Please upgrade to Colorette 'npm i colorette'

Readme

🌈Colorette

Easily set your terminal text color & styles.

  • No dependecies
  • Automatic color support detection
  • Up to 2x faster than alternatives
  • TypeScript support
  • NO_COLOR friendly
  • Node >= 10

Upgrading from Colorette 1.x?

Quickstart

import { blue, bold, underline } from "colorette"

console.log(
  blue("I'm blue"),
  bold(blue("da ba dee")),
  underline(bold(blue("da ba daa")))
)

Here's an example using template literals.

console.log(`
  There's a ${underline(blue("house"))},
  With a ${bold(blue("window"))},
  And a ${blue("corvette")}
  And everything is blue
`)

You can also nest styles without breaking existing color sequences.

console.log(bold(`I'm ${blue(`da ba ${underline("dee")} da ba`)} daa`))

Need to override terminal color detection? You can do that too.

import { createColors } from "colorette"

const { blue } = createColors({ useColor: false })

console.log(blue("Blue? Nope, nah"))

Installation

npm install colorette

API

\<color>()

See all supported colors.

import { blue } from "colorette"

blue("I'm blue") //=> \x1b[34mI'm blue\x1b[39m

createColors()

Override terminal color detection via createColors({ useColor }).

import { createColors } from "colorette"

const { blue } = createColors({ useColor: false })

isColorSupported

true if your terminal supports color, false otherwise. Used internally, but exposed for convenience.

Environment

You can override color detection from the CLI by setting the --no-color or --color flags.

$ ./example.js --no-color | ./consumer.js

Or if you can't use CLI flags, by setting the NO_COLOR= or FORCE_COLOR= environment variables.

$ NO_COLOR= ./example.js | ./consumer.js

Supported colors

ColorsBackground ColorsBright ColorsBright Background ColorsModifiers
blackbgBlackblackBrightbgBlackBrightdim
redbgRedredBrightbgRedBrightbold
greenbgGreengreenBrightbgGreenBrighthidden
yellowbgYellowyellowBrightbgYellowBrightitalic
bluebgBlueblueBrightbgBlueBrightunderline
magentabgMagentamagentaBrightbgMagentaBrightstrikethrough
cyanbgCyancyanBrightbgCyanBrightreset
whitebgWhitewhiteBrightbgWhiteBright
gray

Benchmarks

npm --prefix bench start

  chalk         1,786,703 ops/sec
  kleur         1,618,960 ops/sec
  colors          646,823 ops/sec
  ansi-colors     786,149 ops/sec
  picocolors    2,871,758 ops/sec
+ colorette     3,002,751 ops/sec

Acknowledgments

Colorette started out in 2015 by @jorgebucaran as a lightweight alternative to Chalk and was introduced originally as Clor. Our terminal color detection logic borrows heavily from @sindresorhus and @Qix- work on Chalk. The idea of slicing strings to clear bleeding sequences was adapted from a similar technique used by @alexeyraspopov in picocolors. Thank you to all our contributors! <3

License

MIT

