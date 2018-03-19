Low level TCP library for Node.js

npm install turbo-net

Usage

const turbo = require ( 'turbo-net' ) const server = turbo.createServer( function ( socket ) { socket.read(Buffer.alloc( 32 * 1024 ), function onread ( err, buf, read ) { if (err) throw err socket.write(buf, read, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err socket.read(buf, onread) }) }) }) server.listen( 8080 , function ( ) { const socket = turbo.connect( 8080 ) socket.read(Buffer.alloc( 32 ), function ( err, buf, read ) { if (err) throw err console .log(buf.toString( 'utf-8' , 0 , read)) }) socket.write(Buffer.from( 'hello world

' )) })

Performance

Running the echo server examples in ./examples I get the following throughput on my laptop

echo-classic: 1.3GB/s at ~100MB of ram

echo-turbo: 3.4GB/s at ~35MB of ram

API

server = turbo.createServer([options], [onsocket])

Create a new TCP server. Options include:

{ allowHalfOpen : false }

Emitted when a new connection is established.

Emitted when the server is listening.

Unordered array containing the current active connections

Listen on a port.

Similar to net.Server.address. Useful if you are listening on port 0, to find out which port was picked.

Close the server.

connection = turbo.connect(port, host, [options])

Connect to a TCP server. Options include:

{ allowHalfOpen : false }

Emitted when a client connection is fully connected.

Emitted when a client fails to connect.

Emitted a connection is fully closed. No other events will be emitted after.

Emitted when the writable side is fully closed.

Emitted when the readable side is fully closed.

Closes the connection.

Read data from the connection. Data will be read into the buffer you pass.

The callback is called with callback(err, buffer, bytesRead) .

If bytesRead is 0 , then the readable side of the connection has ended.

Write data to the connection. Optionally you specify how many bytes in the buffer you want to write.

The callback is called with callback(err, buffer, length) .

Write more than one buffer at once. Optionally you can specify how many bytes in each buffer you want to write.

The callback is called with callback(err, buffers, lengths) .

End the writable side of the connection.

License

MIT