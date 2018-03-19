openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tn

turbo-net

by Mathias Buus
1.4.0 (see all)

Low level TCP library for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

598

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js TCP

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

turbo-net

Low level TCP library for Node.js

npm install turbo-net

build status Build status

Usage

const turbo = require('turbo-net')

// Echo server that allocates constant memory

const server = turbo.createServer(function (socket) {
  socket.read(Buffer.alloc(32 * 1024), function onread (err, buf, read) {
    if (err) throw err
    socket.write(buf, read, function (err) {
      if (err) throw err
      socket.read(buf, onread)
    })
  })
})

server.listen(8080, function () {
  const socket = turbo.connect(8080)

  socket.read(Buffer.alloc(32), function (err, buf, read) {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(buf.toString('utf-8', 0, read))
  })
  socket.write(Buffer.from('hello world\n'))
})

Performance

Running the echo server examples in ./examples I get the following throughput on my laptop

  • echo-classic: 1.3GB/s at ~100MB of ram
  • echo-turbo: 3.4GB/s at ~35MB of ram

API

server = turbo.createServer([options], [onsocket])

Create a new TCP server. Options include:

{
  allowHalfOpen: false // set to true to allow half open TCP connections
}

server.on('connection', connection)

Emitted when a new connection is established.

server.on('listening')

Emitted when the server is listening.

server.connections

Unordered array containing the current active connections

server.listen(port, [address], [onlistening])

Listen on a port.

server.address()

Similar to net.Server.address. Useful if you are listening on port 0, to find out which port was picked.

server.close([onclose])

Close the server.

connection = turbo.connect(port, host, [options])

Connect to a TCP server. Options include:

{
  allowHalfOpen: false // set to true to allow half open TCP connections
}

connection.on('connect')

Emitted when a client connection is fully connected.

connection.on('error', err)

Emitted when a client fails to connect.

connection.on('close')

Emitted a connection is fully closed. No other events will be emitted after.

connection.on('finish')

Emitted when the writable side is fully closed.

connection.on('end')

Emitted when the readable side is fully closed.

connection.close([callback])

Closes the connection.

connection.read(buffer, callback)

Read data from the connection. Data will be read into the buffer you pass.

The callback is called with callback(err, buffer, bytesRead).

If bytesRead is 0, then the readable side of the connection has ended.

connection.write(buffer, [length], [callback])

Write data to the connection. Optionally you specify how many bytes in the buffer you want to write.

The callback is called with callback(err, buffer, length).

connection.writev(buffers, [lengths], [callback])

Write more than one buffer at once. Optionally you can specify how many bytes in each buffer you want to write.

The callback is called with callback(err, buffers, lengths).

connection.end([callback])

End the writable side of the connection.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ms
modbus-serialA pure JavaScript implemetation of MODBUS-RTU (and TCP) for NodeJS
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
net
netcat:computer: Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jsmodbusModbus TCP Client/Server implementation for Node.JS
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
6K
tcp-baseTCP client base
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
33K
rnt
react-native-tcpnode's net api in react-native
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4K
mt
modbus-tcpNodeJS Modbus TCP/IP
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
220
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial