Turbocharged JSON.parse for type stable JSON data.

npm install turbo-json-parse

Experiment, but seems to work quite well already and is really fast assuming your JSON is type stable.

Usage

const compile = require ( 'turbo-json-parse' ) const parse = compile({ type : 'object' , properties : { hello : { type : 'string' }, num : { type : 'number' }, flag : { type : 'boolean' }, flags : { type : 'array' , items : { type : 'boolean' }}, nested : { type : 'object' , properties : { more : { type : 'string' } } } } }) const ex = JSON .stringify({ hello : 'world' }) console .log(parse(ex))

API

const parse = compile(schema, [options])

Make a new turbo charged JSON parser based on the type schema provided. The type schema should have a similar syntax to the above example.

The parser is only able to parse objects that look like the schema, in terms of the types provided and the order of keys.

Options include:

{ buffer : false , required : false , ordered : false , validate : true , validateStrings : true , fullMatch : true , unescapeStrings : true , defaults : true prettyPrinted : false }

If you trust your input setting unsafe to true will gain you extra performance, at the cost of some important validation logic.

If you have the underlying buffer, set buffer to true and pass the buffer instead of the string to parse

const parse = compile(..., { buffer : true }) const data = parse(buffer)

This will speed up the parsing by 2-3x as well.

parse = compile.from(obj, [options])

Generate a parser based on the type information from an existing object.

Performance

If your JSON data follows the heuristics described above this parser can be very fast.

On the included benchmark this is 5x faster than JSON parse on my machine, YMMV.

How does this work?

This works by taking the schema of the data and generating a specific JSON parser for exactly that schema. You can actually view the source code of the generated parser by doing parse.toString() after compiling it.

This is much faster than parsing for a generic object, as the schema information helps the parser know what it is looking for, which is why this is faster to JSON.parse.

Related

See jitson for a Just-In-Time JSON.parse compiler that uses this module when the incoming JSON is stable and falls back to JSON.parse when not.

License

MIT