A low level http library for Node.js based on turbo-net

WIP, this module is already really fast but there are some HTTP features missing and easy performance gains to be had. :D :D :D

On my laptop I can serve simple hello world payloads at around 100k requests/seconds compared to 10k requests/second using node core.

Usage

const turbo = require ( 'turbo-http' ) const server = turbo.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Length' , '11' ) res.write(Buffer.from( 'hello world' )) }) server.listen( 8080 )

API

server = turbo.createServer([onrequest])

Create a new http server. Inherits from the turbo-net tcp server

Emitted when a new http request is received.

res.statusCode = code

Set the http status

Set a http header

Write a buffer. When the callback is called, the buffer has been completely flushed to the underlying socket and is safe to reuse for other purposes

Write more that one buffer at once.

End the request. Only needed if you do not provide a Content-Length .

Request url

Request method

Request turbo-net socket

value = req.getHeader(name)

Get a request header.

headers = req.getAllHeaders()

Get all request headers as a map.

Called when there is data read. If you use the buffer outside of this function you should copy it.

Called when the request is fully read.

Benchmarks

Comparing turbo-http to other frameworks is like comparing oranges to apples. turbo-http could be thought of as a replacement of Node's native http module, while all available frameworks actually use it.

Benchmark it:

clone this repo ,

, npm i

npm run bench

Benchmark averages are taken after one warm-up round.

Requests/s Latency Throughput/Mb turbo-http.js 32592 3.03 2.43 bare-node.js 18396 5.32 1.98 rayo.js 16249.6 6.03 1.77 polka.js 15802.4 6.2 1.71 fastify.js 15141.6 6.47 2.26 express.js 13408.8 7.31 1.46 hapi.js 9675.6 10.15 1.42

Note: Nevermind these numbers, this benchmark was run on a slow computer and the above table is for illustrative purposes only.

Optionally, you may also define your test's parameters:

$> npm run bench -- -u http://localhost:5050 -c 100 -p 10 -d 5

-u (url) -Defaults to http://localhost:5050

(url) -Defaults to -c (connections) -Defaults to 100

(connections) -Defaults to -p (pipelines) -Defaults to 10

(pipelines) -Defaults to -d (duration) -Defaults to 5 (seconds)

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT