A low level http library for Node.js based on turbo-net
npm i turbo-http
WIP, this module is already really fast but there are some HTTP features missing and easy performance gains to be had. :D :D :D
On my laptop I can serve simple hello world payloads at around 100k requests/seconds compared to 10k requests/second using node core.
const turbo = require('turbo-http')
const server = turbo.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.setHeader('Content-Length', '11')
res.write(Buffer.from('hello world'))
})
server.listen(8080)
server = turbo.createServer([onrequest])
Create a new http server. Inherits from the turbo-net tcp server
server.on('request', req, res)
Emitted when a new http request is received.
res.statusCode = code
Set the http status
res.setHeader(name, value)
Set a http header
res.write(buf, [length], [callback])
Write a buffer. When the callback is called, the buffer has been completely flushed to the underlying socket and is safe to reuse for other purposes
res.writev(buffers, [lengths], [callback])
Write more that one buffer at once.
res.end([buf], [length], [callback])
End the request. Only needed if you do not provide a
Content-Length.
req.url
Request url
req.method
Request method
req.socket
Request turbo-net socket
value = req.getHeader(name)
Get a request header.
headers = req.getAllHeaders()
Get all request headers as a map.
req.ondata(buffer, start, length)
Called when there is data read. If you use the buffer outside of this function you should copy it.
req.onend()
Called when the request is fully read.
Comparing
turbo-http to other frameworks is like comparing oranges to apples.
turbo-http could be thought of as a replacement of Node's native http module, while all available frameworks actually use it.
Benchmark it:
clone this repo,
npm i
npm run bench
Benchmark averages are taken after one warm-up round.
|Requests/s
|Latency
|Throughput/Mb
|turbo-http.js
|32592
|3.03
|2.43
|bare-node.js
|18396
|5.32
|1.98
|rayo.js
|16249.6
|6.03
|1.77
|polka.js
|15802.4
|6.2
|1.71
|fastify.js
|15141.6
|6.47
|2.26
|express.js
|13408.8
|7.31
|1.46
|hapi.js
|9675.6
|10.15
|1.42
Note: Nevermind these numbers, this benchmark was run on a slow computer and the above table is for illustrative purposes only.
Optionally, you may also define your test's parameters:
$> npm run bench -- -u http://localhost:5050 -c 100 -p 10 -d 5
-u (url) -Defaults to
http://localhost:5050
-c (connections) -Defaults to
100
-p (pipelines) -Defaults to
10
-d (duration) -Defaults to
5 (seconds)
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT