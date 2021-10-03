openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

tunnel-ssh

by Christoph Hagenbrock
4.1.6 (see all)

Easy ssh tunneling

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122K

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Tunneling

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tunnel-SSH

One to connect them all !

Tunnel-SSH Logo

Tunnel-ssh is based on the fantastic ssh2 library by Brian White. Trouble ? Please study the ssh2 configuration.

Latest Relese 4.1.3

Release notes

  • Closing sshconnections correctly thx @actionshrimp
  • Improved readme
  • Updated modules

Special thanks to @vweevers and @dickeyxxx

Integration

By default tunnel-ssh will close the tunnel after a client disconnects, so your cli tools should work in the same way, they do if you connect directly. If you need the tunnel to stay open, use the "keepAlive:true" option within the configuration.


    var config = {
      ...
      keepAlive:true
    };

    var tnl = tunnel(config, function(error, tnl){
          yourClient.connect();
          yourClient.disconnect();
          setTimeout(function(){
            // you only need to close the tunnel by yourself if you set the
            // keepAlive:true option in the configuration !
            tnl.close();
          },2000);
      });

    // you can also close the tunnel from here...
    setTimeout(function(){
      tnl.close();
    },2000);

Understanding the configuration

  1. A local server listening for connections to forward via ssh Description: This is where you bind your interface. Properties: localHost (default is '127.0.0.1') localPort (default is dstPort)
  1. The ssh configuration Description: The host you want to use as ssh-tunnel server. Properties: host port (22) username ...
  1. The destination host configuration (based on the ssh host) Imagine you just connected to The host you want to connect to. (via host:port) now that server connects requires a target to tunnel to. Properties: dstHost (localhost) dstPort

Config example


    var config = {
      username:'root',
      password:'secret',
      host:sshServer,
      port:22,
      dstHost:destinationServer,
      dstPort:27017,
      localHost:'127.0.0.1',
      localPort: 27000
    };

    var tunnel = require('tunnel-ssh');
    tunnel(config, function (error, server) {
      //....
    });

Sugar configuration

tunnel-ssh assumes that you want to map the same port on a remote machine to your localhost using the ssh-server on the remote machine.


    var config = {
      username:'root',
      dstHost:'remotehost.with.sshserver.com',
      dstPort:27017,
      privateKey:require(fs).readFileSync('/path/to/key'),
      passphrase:'secret'
    };

More configuration options

tunnel-ssh pipes the configuration direct into the ssh2 library so every config option provided by ssh2 still works. ssh2 configuration

catching errors:

    var tunnel = require('tunnel-ssh');
    //map port from remote 3306 to localhost 3306
    var server = tunnel({host: '172.16.0.8', dstPort: 3306}, function (error, server) {
       if(error){
        //catch configuration and startup errors here.
       }
    });

    // Use a listener to handle errors outside the callback
    server.on('error', function(err){
        console.error('Something bad happened:', err);
    });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ngr
ngrokExpose your localhost to the web. Node wrapper for ngrok.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Slow
tun
tunnelNode HTTP/HTTPS Agents for tunneling proxies
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
localtunnelexpose yourself
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
670K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
global-tunnel-ng Global HTTP & HTTPS tunelling agent - hard fork of https://github.com/SalesforceEng/global-tunnel
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
562K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wst
wstunneltunnel over websocket
GitHub Stars
439
Weekly Downloads
245
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial