One to connect them all !
Tunnel-ssh is based on the fantastic ssh2 library by Brian White. Trouble ? Please study the ssh2 configuration.
Special thanks to @vweevers and @dickeyxxx
By default tunnel-ssh will close the tunnel after a client disconnects, so your cli tools should work in the same way, they do if you connect directly. If you need the tunnel to stay open, use the "keepAlive:true" option within the configuration.
var config = {
...
keepAlive:true
};
var tnl = tunnel(config, function(error, tnl){
yourClient.connect();
yourClient.disconnect();
setTimeout(function(){
// you only need to close the tunnel by yourself if you set the
// keepAlive:true option in the configuration !
tnl.close();
},2000);
});
// you can also close the tunnel from here...
setTimeout(function(){
tnl.close();
},2000);
var config = {
username:'root',
password:'secret',
host:sshServer,
port:22,
dstHost:destinationServer,
dstPort:27017,
localHost:'127.0.0.1',
localPort: 27000
};
var tunnel = require('tunnel-ssh');
tunnel(config, function (error, server) {
//....
});
tunnel-ssh assumes that you want to map the same port on a remote machine to your localhost using the ssh-server on the remote machine.
var config = {
username:'root',
dstHost:'remotehost.with.sshserver.com',
dstPort:27017,
privateKey:require(fs).readFileSync('/path/to/key'),
passphrase:'secret'
};
tunnel-ssh pipes the configuration direct into the ssh2 library so every config option provided by ssh2 still works. ssh2 configuration
var tunnel = require('tunnel-ssh');
//map port from remote 3306 to localhost 3306
var server = tunnel({host: '172.16.0.8', dstPort: 3306}, function (error, server) {
if(error){
//catch configuration and startup errors here.
}
});
// Use a listener to handle errors outside the callback
server.on('error', function(err){
console.error('Something bad happened:', err);
});