One to connect them all !

Tunnel-ssh is based on the fantastic ssh2 library by Brian White. Trouble ? Please study the ssh2 configuration.

Latest Relese 4.1.3

Release notes

Closing sshconnections correctly thx @actionshrimp

Improved readme

Updated modules

Special thanks to @vweevers and @dickeyxxx

Integration

By default tunnel-ssh will close the tunnel after a client disconnects, so your cli tools should work in the same way, they do if you connect directly. If you need the tunnel to stay open, use the "keepAlive:true" option within the configuration.

var config = { ... keepAlive: true }; var tnl = tunnel(config, function ( error, tnl ) { yourClient.connect(); yourClient.disconnect(); setTimeout( function ( ) { tnl.close(); }, 2000 ); }); setTimeout( function ( ) { tnl.close(); }, 2000 );

Understanding the configuration

A local server listening for connections to forward via ssh Description: This is where you bind your interface. Properties: localHost (default is '127.0.0.1') localPort (default is dstPort)

The ssh configuration Description: The host you want to use as ssh-tunnel server. Properties: host port (22) username ...

The destination host configuration (based on the ssh host) Imagine you just connected to The host you want to connect to. (via host:port) now that server connects requires a target to tunnel to. Properties: dstHost (localhost) dstPort

Config example

var config = { username : 'root' , password : 'secret' , host :sshServer, port : 22 , dstHost :destinationServer, dstPort : 27017 , localHost : '127.0.0.1' , localPort : 27000 }; var tunnel = require ( 'tunnel-ssh' ); tunnel(config, function ( error, server ) { });

Sugar configuration

tunnel-ssh assumes that you want to map the same port on a remote machine to your localhost using the ssh-server on the remote machine.

var config = { username : 'root' , dstHost : 'remotehost.with.sshserver.com' , dstPort : 27017 , privateKey : require (fs).readFileSync( '/path/to/key' ), passphrase : 'secret' };

More configuration options

tunnel-ssh pipes the configuration direct into the ssh2 library so every config option provided by ssh2 still works. ssh2 configuration

catching errors: