Tungus

Note! Currently driver support operation only with Mongoose 3.x. Mongoose 4.x uses API of MongoDb driver 2.x while TingoDB currently is compatible with 1.x API only. Please let us know if support of 4.x version is essential.

This module implements mongoose.js driver API and allows to use mongoose with TingoDB.

TingoDB is embedded Node.js database that is compatible with MongoDB on API level.

So far this module is on its early stage with only basic functionality.

To use this module you have to install both tungus and mongoose.

npm install tungus npm install mongoose

Then in your code you should include once tungus module prior to include of mongoose. This rewrites global.MONGOOSE_DRIVER_PATH variable to point it to tungus.

require ( 'tungus' ) require ( 'mongoose' )

Next to that you can keep using mongoose as usual except now it will accept different connection string:

mongoose.connect( 'tingodb:///some/local/folder' )

Optionally you can set tingodb options using TUNGUS_DB_OPTIONS global variable. For example this way it is possible to switch to BSON.ObjectID ids which is default for mongodb.

global.TUNGUS_DB_OPTIONS = { nativeObjectID : true , searchInArray : true };

Full example: