tun

tunajs

by Oskar Eriksson
1.0.15 (see all)

An audio effects library for the Web Audio API.

Overview

Downloads/wk

323

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tuna

An audio effects library for the Web Audio API.

tuna, tuna, tuna

Effect list:

  • Overdrive (6 different algorithms)
  • Filter
  • Cabinet
  • Delay
  • Convolver (Reverb)
  • Compressor
  • WahWah
  • Tremolo
  • Phaser
  • Chorus
  • Bitcrusher
  • Moog Filter
  • Ping Pong Delay
  • Panner (needs polyfilling, see Panner section [in the wiki] (https://github.com/Theodeus/tuna/wiki)
  • Gain

Usage

npm install tunajs

Check the wiki: https://github.com/Theodeus/tuna/wiki/Getting-started

Or a live example: http://codepen.io/Theodeus/pen/oxKjmy?editors=0010

In the wild

This is a very incomplete list of places where Tuna.js is used.

http://www.jamwithchrome.com/ - Jam With Chrome allows you to jam online with your mates across the globe using an assortment of instruments and effects. There's even a mode for dummies!

https://github.com/selfrefactor/tuna-player - A React.js/Electron wrapper around Tuna.js!

https://slasher.chillertv.com/ - interactive experience for the TV show Slasher

http://looplabs.com/beta - Looplabs is a collaborative cloud based music studio that lets anyone, regardless of technical skills or ability, quickly and easily make professional quality music anywhere, anytime and with anyone.

http://www.websynths.com/ - Browser-based microtonal midi instrument

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-music - Make music with React!

http://bapjs.org/ - Beat making toolkit

https://github.com/jamespfarrell/json-to-web-audio - Make music from Json with json-to-web-audio

http://errozero.co.uk/acid-machine/ - Acid Machine 2, which is exactly what it sounds like! Add up to two Tuna effects per instrument.

