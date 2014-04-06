openbase logo
tum

tumblr

by Alexey Simonenko
0.4.1 (see all)

A node.js wrapper for the Tumblr API

Readme

tumblr

A node.js wrapper for the Tumblr API v2.

Installation

$ npm install tumblr

Examples

var tumblr = require('tumblr');

var oauth = {
  consumer_key: 'OAuth Consumer Key',
  consumer_secret: 'OAuth Consumer Secret',
  token: 'OAuth Access Token',
  token_secret: 'OAuth Access Token Secret'
};

var blog = new tumblr.Blog('blog.tumblr.com', oauth);

blog.text({limit: 2}, function(error, response) {
  if (error) {
    throw new Error(error);
  }

  console.log(response.posts);
});

var user = new tumblr.User(oauth);

user.info(function(error, response) {
  if (error) {
    throw new Error(error);
  }

  console.log(response.user);
});

Or with CoffeeScript

{Blog, User} = require 'tumblr'

oauth =
  consumer_key: 'OAuth Consumer Key'
  consumer_secret: 'OAuth Consumer Secret'
  token: 'OAuth Access Token'
  token_secret: 'OAuth Access Token Secret'

blog = new Blog 'blog.tumblr.com', oauth

blog.text limit: 2, (error, response) ->
  throw new Error error if error
  console.log response.posts

user = new User oauth

user.info (error, response) ->
  throw new Error error if error
  console.log response.user

API

Blog

  • info(callback)
  • avatar([size, ]callback)
  • followers([options, ]callback)
  • likes([options, ]callback)
  • posts([options, ]callback)
  • text([options, ]callback)
  • quote([options, ]callback)
  • link([options, ]callback)
  • answer([options, ]callback)
  • video([options, ]callback)
  • audio([options, ]callback)
  • photo([options, ]callback)

Options list please refer to Tumblr API v2 - Blog Methods

User

  • info(callback)
  • dashboard([options, ]callback)
  • likes([options, ]callback)
  • following([options, ]callback)

Options list please refer to Tumblr API v2 - User Methods

Tagged

  • search(tag[, options], callback)

Options list please refer to Tumblr API v2 - Tagged Methods

Contributing

DO NOT directly modify the lib files. These files are automatically built from CoffeeScript sources located under the src directory.

To do build run:

npm run build

Credits

Big thanks to all contributors.

License

The MIT License, see the included license.md file.

Bitdeli Badge

