tumblr

A node.js wrapper for the Tumblr API v2.

Installation

$ npm install tumblr

Examples

var tumblr = require ( 'tumblr' ); var oauth = { consumer_key : 'OAuth Consumer Key' , consumer_secret : 'OAuth Consumer Secret' , token : 'OAuth Access Token' , token_secret : 'OAuth Access Token Secret' }; var blog = new tumblr.Blog( 'blog.tumblr.com' , oauth); blog.text({ limit : 2 }, function ( error, response ) { if (error) { throw new Error (error); } console .log(response.posts); }); var user = new tumblr.User(oauth); user.info( function ( error, response ) { if (error) { throw new Error (error); } console .log(response.user); });

Or with CoffeeScript

{Blog, User} = require 'tumblr' oauth = consumer_key: 'OAuth Consumer Key' consumer_secret: 'OAuth Consumer Secret' token: 'OAuth Access Token' token_secret: 'OAuth Access Token Secret' blog = new Blog 'blog.tumblr.com' , oauth blog.text limit: 2 , (error, response) -> throw new Error error if error console .log response.posts user = new User oauth user.info (error, response) -> throw new Error error if error console .log response.user

API

Blog

info(callback)

avatar([size, ]callback)

followers([options, ]callback)

likes([options, ]callback)

posts([options, ]callback)

text([options, ]callback)

quote([options, ]callback)

link([options, ]callback)

answer([options, ]callback)

video([options, ]callback)

audio([options, ]callback)

photo([options, ]callback)

Options list please refer to Tumblr API v2 - Blog Methods

User

info(callback)

dashboard([options, ]callback)

likes([options, ]callback)

following([options, ]callback)

Options list please refer to Tumblr API v2 - User Methods

Tagged

search(tag[, options], callback)

Options list please refer to Tumblr API v2 - Tagged Methods

Contributing

DO NOT directly modify the lib files. These files are automatically built from CoffeeScript sources located under the src directory.

To do build run:

npm run build

Credits

Big thanks to all contributors.

License