tulind

by TulipCharts
0.8.20 (see all)

Overview

Readme

Tulip Node

Tulip Node is the official node.js wrapper for Tulip Indicators. It provides 100+ technical analysis indicator functions, such as: simple moving average, Bollinger Bands, MACD, Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator, and many more.

Installation

Installation should just be:

npm install tulind

It should work on Windows, Os X, and Linux. Node version 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 (LTS), 15 and 16 are tested and supported on each platform.

Note that pre-compiled binaries are available for Windows. For other platforms you will need a C++ build environment installed. On Linux based distributions this can be achieved by installing build-essential package.

You can force building from source with:

npm install tulind --build-from-source

If you run into problems, let me know. I want this to be easy for everyone to use.

Usage

Tulip Node is very easy to use.

var tulind = require('tulind');
console.log("Tulip Indicators version is:");
console.log(tulind.version);

In these examples, we assume you already have price data loaded such as:

//Examples assume you have some price data like this:
//Data order is from oldest to newset (index 0 is the oldest)
var open  = [4,5,5,5,4,4,4,6,6,6];
var high  = [9,7,8,7,8,8,7,7,8,7];
var low   = [1,2,3,3,2,1,2,2,2,3];
var close = [4,5,6,6,6,5,5,5,6,4];
var volume = [123,232,212,232,111,232,212,321,232,321];

Calculating a simple moving average is as easy as:

//Do a simple moving average on close prices with period of 3.
tulind.indicators.sma.indicator([close], [3], function(err, results) {
  console.log("Result of sma is:");
  console.log(results[0]);
});

Example of calculating the Stochastic Oscillator:

//Functions that take multiple inputs, options, or outputs use arrays.
//Call Stochastic Oscillator, taking 3 inputs, 3 options, and 2 outputs.
tulind.indicators.stoch.indicator([high, low, close], [5, 3, 3], function(err, results) {
  console.log("Result of stochastic oscillator is:");
  console.log(results[0]);
  console.log(results[1]);
});

It's also easy to discover argument types at run-time:

//Discover argument types at run-time:
console.log(tulind.indicators.stoch);

//Produces:
{ name: 'stoch',
  full_name: 'Stochastic Oscillator',
  type: 'indicator',
  inputs: 3,
  options: 3,
  outputs: 2,
  input_names: [ 'high', 'low', 'close' ],
  option_names: [ '%k period', '%k slowing period', '%d period' ],
  output_names: [ 'stoch_k', 'stoch_d' ],
  indicator: [Function],
  start: [Function] }

Many (most) indicators return an output array length smaller than the input length. You can get the difference like this:

console.log("Given these options, the output arrays will be this much shorter than the input arrays:");
console.log(tulind.indicators.stoch.start([5,3,3]));

Hopefully it's obvious, but you can see all the available indicators by doing:

console.log(tulind.indicators);

You can also see a full list of the available indicators on the Tulip Indicators website here.

