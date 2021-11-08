TOAST UI Component : Pagination

Component that automatically calculate and generate page numbers.

Collect statistics on the use of open source

TOAST UI Pagination applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Pagination is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, use the following usageStatistics option when creating the instance.

const options = { ... usageStatistics: false } const instance = new Pagination(container, options);

Or, include tui-code-snippet (v2.2.0 or later) and then immediately write the options as follows:

tui.usageStatistics = false ;

🎨 Features

Creates page number buttons.

Creates previous, next, first, and last buttons.

Supports templates.

Supports custom events.

Provides the file of default css style.

Basic : Example of using default options.

💾 Install

TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.

Via Package Manager

TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm and bower. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.

npm

$ npm install --save tui-pagination $ npm install --save tui-pagination@<version>

bower

$ bower install tui-pagination $ bower install tui-pagination

Via Contents Delivery Network (CDN)

TOAST UI products are available over the CDN powered by TOAST Cloud.

You can use the CDN as below.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.pagination/latest/tui-pagination.css" /> < script src = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.pagination/latest/tui-pagination.js" > </ script >

If you want to use a specific version, use the tag name instead of latest in the url's path.

The CDN directory has the following structure.

tui.pagination/ ├─ latest/ │ ├─ tui-pagination .css │ ├─ tui-pagination .js │ ├─ tui-pagination .min .css │ └─ tui-pagination .min .js ├─ v3. 2.0 / │ ├─ ...

Download Source Files

🔨 Usage

HTML

Add the container element to create the component. A wrapper element should have tui-pagination as a class name to apply tui-pagination's style.

< div id = "tui-pagination-container" class = "tui-pagination" > </ div >

JavaScript

This component can be used by creating an instance with the constructor function. To get the constructor function, you should import the module using one of the following ways depending on your environment.

Using namespace in browser environment

const Pagination = tui.Pagination;

Using module format in node environment

const Pagination = require ( 'tui-pagination' );

import Pagination from 'tui-pagination' ;

You can create an instance with options and call various APIs after creating an instance.

const container = document .getElementById( 'tui-pagination-container' ); const instance = new Pagination(container, { ... }); instance.getCurrentPage();

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome Internet Explorer Edge Safari Firefox Yes 8+ Yes Yes Yes

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork develop branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.pagination.git $ cd tui.pagination $ npm install $ npm run test

Develop

Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.

Running dev server

$ npm run serve $ npm run serve:ie8

Running test

$ npm run test

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

This software is licensed under the MIT © NHN.