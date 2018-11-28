openbase logo
tui-jsdoc-template

by nhn
1.2.2 (see all)

TUI JSDoc Template, Demo: https://nhnent.github.io/tui.jsdoc-template/latest/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TUI JSDoc Template

Toast UI JSDoc template

Demo: https://nhnent.github.io/tui.jsdoc-template/latest/

Install

npm i -D tui-jsdoc-template

Feature

TUI JSDoc template has the following features:

  • Navigation:
    • AutoComplete Searchbox
    • Collapsible
    • Members / Methods / Events
    • API / Examples (Tutorials) switcher
    • Resizable
  • Examples: HTML/JS source tab in example pages

Example

Configuration

(jsdoc page - configuration)

Template

"opts": {
    "template": "node_modules/tui-jsdoc-template"
}

"templates": {
    "logo": {
        "url": "http://nhnent.github.io/tui.component.tree/latest/styles/logo.png",
        "width": "150px",
        "height": "13px",
        "link": "https://github.com/nhnent/tui.jsdoc-template"
    }
}

Page title

"templates": {
    "name": "Tui JSDoc Template"
}

Footer text

"templates": {
    "footerText": "My awesome footer text"
}

Use collapsible api list

Default: true

"templates": {
    "useCollapsibles": true
}

Tab Names

"templates": {
    "tabNames": {
        "api": "API",
        "tutorials": "Examples"
    }
}

api defaults to the value API and tutorials defaults to the value Examples.

Custom Styles

With a folder structure like this:

static
└── styles
    └── custom.css
    └── another.css

And a config like this:

"templates": {
    "default": {
        "staticFiles": {
            "include": ["static/"]
        }
    },
    "css": [
        "styles/custom.css",
        "styles/another.css",
        "http://example.com/remote.css"
    ]
}

styles/custom.css, styles/another.css, and remote.css get included in the layout. default.staticFiles is the build-in jsdoc way of copying extra files.

Expose the html/js code to example page

If script or div elements have code-js or code-html class, expose their innerHTML.

  1. innerHTML of script.code-js tag
  2. innerHTML of div.code-html tag
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>example</title>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="code-html">
        <h3> Base Example </h3>
        <p> Hello world </p>
    </div>

    <script class="code-js">
        console.log('hello world');
    </script>
</body>
</html>

Development

  1. Use npm run serve or gulp serve command to ascertain realtime.
  2. Api-Example tab, Auto-Complete and Resize functions are written in the static/scripts/tui-doc.js file.

