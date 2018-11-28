TUI JSDoc Template

Demo: https://nhnent.github.io/tui.jsdoc-template/latest/

Install

npm i -D tui-jsdoc-template

Feature

TUI JSDoc template has the following features:

Navigation: AutoComplete Searchbox Collapsible Members / Methods / Events API / Examples (Tutorials) switcher Resizable

Examples: HTML/JS source tab in example pages

Configuration

(jsdoc page - configuration)

Template

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/tui-jsdoc-template" }

Logo

"templates" : { "logo" : { "url" : "http://nhnent.github.io/tui.component.tree/latest/styles/logo.png" , "width" : "150px" , "height" : "13px" , "link" : "https://github.com/nhnent/tui.jsdoc-template" } }

Page title

"templates" : { "name" : "Tui JSDoc Template" }

"templates" : { "footerText" : "My awesome footer text" }

Use collapsible api list

Default: true

"templates": { "useCollapsibles": true }

Tab Names

"templates" : { "tabNames" : { "api" : "API" , "tutorials" : "Examples" } }

api defaults to the value API and tutorials defaults to the value Examples .

Custom Styles

With a folder structure like this:

static └── styles └── custom .css └── another .css

And a config like this:

"templates" : { "default" : { "staticFiles" : { "include" : [ "static/" ] } }, "css" : [ "styles/custom.css" , "styles/another.css" , "http://example.com/remote.css" ] }

styles/custom.css , styles/another.css , and remote.css get included in the layout. default.staticFiles is the build-in jsdoc way of copying extra files.

Expose the html/js code to example page

If script or div elements have code-js or code-html class, expose their innerHTML.

innerHTML of script.code-js tag innerHTML of div.code-html tag

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > example </ title > </ head > < body > < div class = "code-html" > < h3 > Base Example </ h3 > < p > Hello world </ p > </ div > < script class = "code-js" > console .log( 'hello world' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Development