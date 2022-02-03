The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!
The functionality of TOAST UI Grid is available when using the Plain javaScript, React, Vue Component.
The TOAST UI Grid is a component that can display, edit, add, and delete multiple data.
You can append units to the data shown and use
html to represent images and links instead of textual data.
The summary function allows you to caculate on multiple rows of data and display the results. It automatically calculates the total sum, the average, the maximum and minimum value, and updates each result whenever the value changes.
Starting with version 3 or later, you can use tree data to represent them in a hierarchy. Now let's process the data we want.
In order to edit the data, you don't need to use
html to create the editing elements yourself.
It supports various
input elements such as text, select box, checkbox, radio button.
You can set the data editing method just by setting options.
You can also show editing elements whatever you want through Custom Editor.
It has three themes: default, striped (zebra pattern), and clean theme. You can easily add the desired design to the themes provided through the theme API. Themes API has been improved since version 3, allowing you to easily control the background color of the header / body area and vertical / horizontal border lines without modifying CSS styles directly. Use the theme to customize your grid.
|default
|striped
|clean
In addition, a variety of powerful features can be found on the demo page below. 👇👇👇
Here are more examples and play with TOAST UI Grid!
If you are using TypeScript, you must use
import module = require('module') to import the Grid module. See "export = " and "import = require()".
import Grid = require('tui-grid');
const instance = new Grid({
// ...options
});
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Edge
|Safari
|Firefox
|Yes
|9+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
master branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.grid.git
$ npm install
$ cd packages/toast-ui.grid
$ npm install
$ npm run test
Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.
$ npm start
$ npm run storybook
$ npm run test
Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.