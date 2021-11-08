Component that selects a specific color and gets a color code.
TOAST UI ColorPicker applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI ColorPicker is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, use the following
usageStatistics options when creating the instance.
const options = {
...
usageStatistics: false
}
const instance = tui.colorPicker.create(options);
Or, include
tui-code-snippet.js (v2.2.0 or later) and then immediately write the options as follows:
tui.usageStatistics = false;
You can also see the older versions of API page on the releases page.
TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.
TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm and bower. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.
$ npm install --save tui-color-picker # Latest version
$ npm install --save tui-color-picker@<version> # Specific version
$ bower install tui-color-picker # Latest version
$ bower install tui-color-picker#<tag> # Specific version
TOAST UI products are available over the CDN powered by TOAST Cloud.
You can use the CDN as below.
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-color-picker/latest/tui-color-picker.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-color-picker/latest/tui-color-picker.css">
If you want to use a specific version, use the tag name instead of
latest in the url's path.
The CDN directory has the following structure.
tui-color-picker/
├─ latest/
│ ├─ tui-color-picker.css
│ ├─ tui-color-picker.js
│ ├─ tui-color-picker.min.css
│ └─ tui-color-picker.min.js
├─ v2.1.0/
│ ├─ ...
Add the container element to create the component as an option.
<div id="tui-color-picker-conatiner"></div>
This component does not use the instance created through the constructor function. First, you should import the module using one of the following ways depending on your environment.
const colorPicker = tui.colorPicker;
const colorPicker = require('tui-color-picker'); /* CommonJS */
import colorPicker from 'tui-color-picker'; /* ES6 */
Then you should call the
create method with options to get instance.
After creating an instance, you can call various APIs.
const container = document.getElementById('tui-color-picker-conatiner');
const instance = colorPicker.create({
container: container,
...
});
instance.getColor();
For more information about the API, please see here.
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.color-picker.git
$ cd tui.color-picker
$ npm install
$ npm run test
Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.
$ npm run serve
$ npm run serve:ie8 # Run on Internet Explorer 8
$ npm run test
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Edge
|Safari
|Firefox
|Yes
|8+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.