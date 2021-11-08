Group of utility methods to make ease with developing javascript applications.

🎨 Features

ajax Send the Ajax request

array Handle arrays

browser Detect browser

collection Process collections Support util methods for collections

customEvents Add/Remove/fire custom events

defineClass Define classes

domEvent Add, remove, fire DOM events Control mouse events

domUtil Control the information of DOM Add, remove, find DOM class name

enum Manage constant value Make immutability values but IE8 low

formatDate Format date strings

inheritance Simple inheritance (Nicholas C. Zakas, YUI Library) Call supur constructor of superclass Have to get inheritance before define child Use mixin and inner object

object Support utils to control object

request Request image ping

string Support utils such as decodeHTMLEntity, encodeHTMLEntity

tricks Creates a debounced function and a throttled function

type Check data type



💾 Install

TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.

Via Package Manager

TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.

npm

$ npm install --save tui-code-snippet $ npm install --save tui-code-snippet@<version>

Download Source Files

🔨 Usage

Import only functions that you need in your code:

const func = require ( 'tui-code-snippet/<folder>/<function>' ); const inArray = require ( 'tui-code-snippet/array/inArray' ); const customEvents = require ( 'tui-code-snippet/customEvents/customEvents' );

import func from 'tui-code-snippet/<folder>/<function>' ; import inArray from 'tui-code-snippet/array/inArray' ; import customEvents from 'tui-code-snippet/customEvents/customEvents' ;

The folder structure can be found here.

Bundle

Since v2.0, it does not provide bundle files. If you need a bundle file, you should make it yourself using the command npm run bundle .

$ git clone https://github.com/nhn/tui.code-snippet.git $ cd tui.code-snippet $ npm install $ npm run bundle

After executing npm run bundle , the uncompressed( tui-code-snippet.js ) and minified( tui-code-snippet.min.js ) files are created in the dist folder.

tui.code-snippet/ ├─ dist │ ├─ tui-code-snippet .js │ ├─ tui-code-snippet .min .js ├─ ...

The entry file is index.js . When you do not modify index.js , all methods of tui.code-snippet will be included in the bundle file. To bundle the methods you need, remove other methods in the entry file.

require ( './array/inArray' ); require ( './collection/forEach' ); require ( './type/isArray' );

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome Internet Explorer Edge Safari Firefox Yes 8+ Yes Yes Yes

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork master branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.code-snippet.git $ cd tui.code-snippet $ npm install $ npm run test

Develop

Let's start development! Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.

Running test

$ npm run test

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

📜 License

This software is licensed under the MIT License © NHN.