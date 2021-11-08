Group of utility methods to make ease with developing javascript applications.
You can also see the older versions of API page on the releases page.
TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.
TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.
$ npm install --save tui-code-snippet # Latest version
$ npm install --save tui-code-snippet@<version> # Specific version
Import only functions that you need in your code:
// CommonJS
const func = require('tui-code-snippet/<folder>/<function>');
// for example,
const inArray = require('tui-code-snippet/array/inArray');
const customEvents = require('tui-code-snippet/customEvents/customEvents');
// ES6
import func from 'tui-code-snippet/<folder>/<function>';
// for example,
import inArray from 'tui-code-snippet/array/inArray';
import customEvents from 'tui-code-snippet/customEvents/customEvents';
The folder structure can be found here.
Since v2.0, it does not provide bundle files. If you need a bundle file, you should make it yourself using the command
npm run bundle.
$ git clone https://github.com/nhn/tui.code-snippet.git
$ cd tui.code-snippet
$ npm install
$ npm run bundle
After executing
npm run bundle, the uncompressed(
tui-code-snippet.js) and minified(
tui-code-snippet.min.js) files are created in the
dist folder.
tui.code-snippet/
├─ dist
│ ├─ tui-code-snippet.js
│ ├─ tui-code-snippet.min.js
├─ ...
The entry file is
index.js. When you do not modify
index.js, all methods of tui.code-snippet will be included in the bundle file. To bundle the methods you need, remove other methods in the entry file.
// index.js
// for example, you need inArray, forEach and isArray methods only.
require('./array/inArray');
require('./collection/forEach');
require('./type/isArray');
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Edge
|Safari
|Firefox
|Yes
|8+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
master branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.code-snippet.git
$ cd tui.code-snippet
$ npm install
$ npm run test
Let's start development! Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.
$ npm run test
Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.
This software is licensed under the MIT License © NHN.