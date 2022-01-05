A JavaScript schedule calendar that is full featured. Now your service just got the customizable calendar.

Collect statistics on the use of open source

TOAST UI Calendar applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Calendar is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage.

To disable GA use the options:

var calendar = new Calendar( '#calendar' , { usageStatistics : false });

📙 Documents

You can also see the older versions of API page on the releases page.

✨ How Cool: Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Various View Types.

Monthly Weekly

Daily 2 Weeks

Easy to Use: Dragging and Resizing a Schedule

Dragging Resizing

Creation Popup Detail Popup

🎨 Features

Supports various view types: daily, weekly, monthly(6 weeks, 2 weeks, 3 weeks)

Supports efficient management of milestone and task schedules

Supports the narrow width of weekend

Supports changing start day of week

Supports customizing the date and schedule information UI(including a header and a footer of grid cell)

Supports adjusting a schedule by mouse dragging

Supports customizing UI by theme

🐾 Examples

Basic : Example of using default options.

💾 Install

TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.

Via Package Manager

TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm and bower. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.

npm

$ npm install --save tui-calendar $ npm install --save tui-calendar@<version>

bower

$ bower install tui-calendar $ bower install tui-calendar

Via Contents Delivery Network (CDN)

TOAST UI products are available over the CDN powered by NHN Cloud.

You can use the CDN as below.

Insert style sheet files

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-calendar/latest/tui-calendar.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.date-picker/latest/tui-date-picker.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.time-picker/latest/tui-time-picker.css" />

Insert JavaScript file

< script src = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.code-snippet/v1.5.2/tui-code-snippet.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.time-picker/latest/tui-time-picker.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.date-picker/latest/tui-date-picker.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-calendar/latest/tui-calendar.js" > </ script >

If you want to use a specific version, use the tag name instead of latest in the url's path.

The CDN directory has the following structure.

tui-calendar/ ├─ latest/ │ ├─ tui-calendar .js │ └─ tui-calendar .min .js │ └─ tui-calendar .css │ └─ tui-calendar .min .css ├─ v1. 0.0 / │ ├─ ...

Download Source Files

🔨 Usage

HTML

Place a <div></div> where you want TOAST UI Calendar rendered.

< body > ... < div id = "calendar" style = "height: 800px;" > </ div > ... </ body >

JavaScript

Using namespace in browser environment

var Calendar = tui.Calendar;

Using module format in node environment

var Calendar = require ( 'tui-calendar' ); require ( "tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css" ); require ( "tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css" ); require ( "tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css" );

import Calendar from 'tui-calendar' ; import "tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css" ; import 'tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css' ; import 'tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css' ;

Then you can create a calendar instance with options to set configuration.

var calendar = new Calendar( '#calendar' , { defaultView : 'month' , taskView : true , template : { monthDayname : function ( dayname ) { return '<span class="calendar-week-dayname-name">' + dayname.label + '</span>' ; } ... } });

Or you can use jquery plugin. You must include jquery before using this jquery plugin.

var $calEl = $( '#calendar' ).tuiCalendar({ defaultView : 'month' , taskView : true , template : { monthDayname : function ( dayname ) { return '<span class="calendar-week-dayname-name">' + dayname.label + '</span>' ; } ... } }); var calendarInstance = $calEl.data( 'tuiCalendar' ); calendarInstance.createSchedules([...]);

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome Internet Explorer Edge Safari Firefox Latest +9 Latest Latest Latest

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork develop branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{owner}/tui.calendar.git $ cd tui.calendar $ npm install $ npm run test

Develop

Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.

Run webpack-dev-server

$ npm run serve

Run karma test

$ npm run test

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

💬 Contributing

🔩 Dependency

📜 License

This software is licensed under the MIT © NHN.