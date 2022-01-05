A JavaScript schedule calendar that is full featured. Now your service just got the customizable calendar.
TOAST UI Calendar applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Calendar is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage.
To disable GA use the options:
var calendar = new Calendar('#calendar', {
usageStatistics: false
});
You can also see the older versions of API page on the releases page.
|Monthly
|Weekly
|Daily
|2 Weeks
|Dragging
|Resizing
|Creation Popup
|Detail Popup
TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.
TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm and bower. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.
$ npm install --save tui-calendar # Latest version
$ npm install --save tui-calendar@<version> # Specific version
$ bower install tui-calendar # Latest version
$ bower install tui-calendar#<tag> # Specific version
TOAST UI products are available over the CDN powered by NHN Cloud.
You can use the CDN as below.
Insert style sheet files
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-calendar/latest/tui-calendar.css" />
<!-- If you use the default popups, use this. -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.date-picker/latest/tui-date-picker.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.time-picker/latest/tui-time-picker.css" />
Insert JavaScript file
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.code-snippet/v1.5.2/tui-code-snippet.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.time-picker/latest/tui-time-picker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.date-picker/latest/tui-date-picker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-calendar/latest/tui-calendar.js"></script>
If you want to use a specific version, use the tag name instead of
latest in the url's path.
The CDN directory has the following structure.
tui-calendar/
├─ latest/
│ ├─ tui-calendar.js
│ └─ tui-calendar.min.js
│ └─ tui-calendar.css
│ └─ tui-calendar.min.css
├─ v1.0.0/
│ ├─ ...
Place a
<div></div> where you want TOAST UI Calendar rendered.
<body>
...
<div id="calendar" style="height: 800px;"></div>
...
</body>
var Calendar = tui.Calendar;
var Calendar = require('tui-calendar'); /* CommonJS */
require("tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css");
// If you use the default popups, use this.
require("tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css");
require("tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css");
import Calendar from 'tui-calendar'; /* ES6 */
import "tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css";
// If you use the default popups, use this.
import 'tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css';
import 'tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css';
Then you can create a calendar instance with options to set configuration.
var calendar = new Calendar('#calendar', {
defaultView: 'month',
taskView: true,
template: {
monthDayname: function(dayname) {
return '<span class="calendar-week-dayname-name">' + dayname.label + '</span>';
}
...
}
});
Or you can use jquery plugin. You must include jquery before using this jquery plugin.
// jquery wrapper
var $calEl = $('#calendar').tuiCalendar({
defaultView: 'month',
taskView: true,
template: {
monthDayname: function(dayname) {
return '<span class="calendar-week-dayname-name">' + dayname.label + '</span>';
}
...
}
});
// You can get calendar instance
var calendarInstance = $calEl.data('tuiCalendar');
calendarInstance.createSchedules([...]);
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Edge
|Safari
|Firefox
|Latest
|+9
|Latest
|Latest
|Latest
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{owner}/tui.calendar.git
$ cd tui.calendar
$ npm install
$ npm run test
Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.
$ npm run serve
$ npm run test
Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.
I enjoyed the look and feel that the developers have put into it so far. There are some issues that need to be addressed with the default popups that are included. Specifically when a popup closes they should be removing it from the dom. Also, there should be some additional hooks to make it easier to extend without modifying the library.