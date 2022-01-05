openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tui-calendar

by nhn
1.15.1 (see all)

🍞📅A JavaScript calendar that has everything you need.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

9.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Calendar

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
biztechprogramming

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

Readme

TOAST UI Calendar

A JavaScript schedule calendar that is full featured. Now your service just got the customizable calendar.

GitHub release npm GitHub license PRs welcome code with hearth by NHN

tui-calendar-demo-nhn-corp

🚩 Table of Contents

Collect statistics on the use of open source

TOAST UI Calendar applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Calendar is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage.

To disable GA use the options:

var calendar = new Calendar('#calendar', {
  usageStatistics: false
});

📙 Documents

You can also see the older versions of API page on the releases page.

✨ How Cool: Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Various View Types.

MonthlyWeekly
imageimage
Daily2 Weeks
imageimage

Easy to Use: Dragging and Resizing a Schedule

DraggingResizing
imageimage

Ready to Use: Default Popups

Creation PopupDetail Popup
imageimage

🎨 Features

  • Supports various view types: daily, weekly, monthly(6 weeks, 2 weeks, 3 weeks)
  • Supports efficient management of milestone and task schedules
  • Supports the narrow width of weekend
  • Supports changing start day of week
  • Supports customizing the date and schedule information UI(including a header and a footer of grid cell)
  • Supports adjusting a schedule by mouse dragging
  • Supports customizing UI by theme

🐾 Examples

  • Basic : Example of using default options.

💾 Install

TOAST UI products can be used by using the package manager or downloading the source directly. However, we highly recommend using the package manager.

Via Package Manager

TOAST UI products are registered in two package managers, npm and bower. You can conveniently install it using the commands provided by each package manager. When using npm, be sure to use it in the environment Node.js is installed.

npm

$ npm install --save tui-calendar # Latest version
$ npm install --save tui-calendar@<version> # Specific version

bower

$ bower install tui-calendar # Latest version
$ bower install tui-calendar#<tag> # Specific version

Via Contents Delivery Network (CDN)

TOAST UI products are available over the CDN powered by NHN Cloud.

You can use the CDN as below.

Insert style sheet files

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-calendar/latest/tui-calendar.css" />

<!-- If you use the default popups, use this. -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.date-picker/latest/tui-date-picker.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.time-picker/latest/tui-time-picker.css" />

Insert JavaScript file

<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.code-snippet/v1.5.2/tui-code-snippet.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.time-picker/latest/tui-time-picker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui.date-picker/latest/tui-date-picker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://uicdn.toast.com/tui-calendar/latest/tui-calendar.js"></script>

If you want to use a specific version, use the tag name instead of latest in the url's path.

The CDN directory has the following structure.

tui-calendar/
├─ latest/
│  ├─ tui-calendar.js
│  └─ tui-calendar.min.js
│  └─ tui-calendar.css
│  └─ tui-calendar.min.css
├─ v1.0.0/
│  ├─ ...

Download Source Files

🛍 Wrappers

🔨 Usage

HTML

Place a <div></div> where you want TOAST UI Calendar rendered.

<body>
...
<div id="calendar" style="height: 800px;"></div>
...
</body>

JavaScript

Using namespace in browser environment

var Calendar = tui.Calendar;

Using module format in node environment

var Calendar = require('tui-calendar'); /* CommonJS */
require("tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css");

// If you use the default popups, use this.
require("tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css");
require("tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css");

import Calendar from 'tui-calendar'; /* ES6 */
import "tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css";

// If you use the default popups, use this.
import 'tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css';
import 'tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css';

Then you can create a calendar instance with options to set configuration.

var calendar = new Calendar('#calendar', {
  defaultView: 'month',
  taskView: true,
  template: {
    monthDayname: function(dayname) {
      return '<span class="calendar-week-dayname-name">' + dayname.label + '</span>';
    }
    ...
  }
});

Or you can use jquery plugin. You must include jquery before using this jquery plugin.

// jquery wrapper
var $calEl = $('#calendar').tuiCalendar({
  defaultView: 'month',
  taskView: true,
  template: {
    monthDayname: function(dayname) {
      return '<span class="calendar-week-dayname-name">' + dayname.label + '</span>';
    }
    ...
  }
});

// You can get calendar instance
var calendarInstance = $calEl.data('tuiCalendar');

calendarInstance.createSchedules([...]);

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome ChromeIE Internet ExplorerEdge EdgeSafari SafariFirefox Firefox
Latest+9LatestLatestLatest

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork develop branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{owner}/tui.calendar.git
$ cd tui.calendar
$ npm install
$ npm run test

Develop

Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.

Run webpack-dev-server

$ npm run serve

Run karma test

$ npm run test

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

💬 Contributing

🔩 Dependency

🍞 TOAST UI Family

🚀 Used By

📜 License

This software is licensed under the MIT © NHN.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
biztechprogramming1 Rating1 Review
November 19, 2020
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

I enjoyed the look and feel that the developers have put into it so far. There are some issues that need to be addressed with the default popups that are included. Specifically when a popup closes they should be removing it from the dom. Also, there should be some additional hooks to make it easier to extend without modifying the library.

0

Alternatives

fullcalendarFull-sized drag & drop event calendar
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
142K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
13
Top Feedback
7Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Bleeding Edge
@fullcalendar/interactionFull-sized drag & drop event calendar
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
225K
@fullcalendar/listFull-sized drag & drop event calendar
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
105K
@syncfusion/ej2-calendarsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
55K
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial