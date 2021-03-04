openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tubular-react

by unosquare
4.2.13 (see all)

Material UI table with local or remote data-source. Featuring filtering, sorting, free-text search, export to CSV locally, and aggregations.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

257

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Table

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Analytics npm version Buils status

Tubular-React

Please star this project if you find it useful!

Tubular-React is a Material-UI table (or data grid) with local or remote data-source. Featuring:

  • Define a custom layout for columns and cells using render methods.
  • Use a remote or local datasource. Remote datasource use a specific Request and Response format.
  • Sort and filter multiple columns.
  • Free-text search of string columns.
  • Page data. Remote data is paged in the server side.
  • Export data to a CSV file.
  • Print data.

You can try a CodeSandbox demo.

Please visit the Tubular GitHub Page to learn how quickly you can start coding. See Related projects below to discover more Tubular libraries and backend solutions.

Table of contents

Installation

$ npm install tubular-react --save

Usages

You can check the documentation of the components at https://unosquare.github.io/tubular/tubular-react

DataGrid

You can start using DataGrid with this sample code. The grid will connect to a remote datasource or have a local datasource depending on what it's passed in the dataSource property.

To create Column you have to use createColumn function and have to pass the desired name of column as string.

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';

import { DataGrid } from 'tubular-react';
import {createColumn} from "tubular-common";

const columns = [createColumn('OrderID'), createColumn('CustomerName'), createColumn('ShipperCity')];

const SampleGrid = () => (
    <DataGrid columns={columns} dataSource={'https://tubular.azurewebsites.net/api/orders/paged'} gridName="Grid" />
);

ReactDOM.render(<SampleGrid />, document.getElementById('root'));

This is a preview of the previous code:

DataGrid

DataGrid with a remote data source

It is possible to display data from a remote source.

Remote

Edit RemoteDataGrid -Example

DataGrid with a local data source

It is possible to display data from a local data source.

Local

Edit LocalDataGrid -Example

Tubular react in a grid list

Tubular can also be used to render data in a different layout.

Grid

Edit GridList -Example

Run integrated sample

There is a sample included in this project, you can run it just by doing the following.

// Install all the dependencies
npm install
// Run the sample project
npm start

i18n Support

Tubular React now includes a brand new Language Service that will translate the content of the grid to a preferred language. Devs can also implement content on their language and import it to use this language. By default, Tubular React comes with implementations in English and Spanish. If any key content needs parameters to include in the translation, devs can pass the parameters in the translate function.

import { Lang } from 'tubular-react';

Lang.translate('PageNum', 16);
// => 'Page 16'
NameTypeLanguage/techDescription
Tubular for AngularJS (formerly Tubular)LibraryAngularJsTubular provides a set of directives and services using AngularJS as framework.
Tubular for Angular6 (formerly Tubular2)LibraryAngular6New Tubular2 with Angular6 (Angular2) and Angular Material 2.
Tubular ReactLibraryReactTubular-React is a DataGrid component using Material-UI
Tubular CommonLibraryJavascript/TypescriptTubular Common provides TypeScript and Javascript models and data transformer to use any Tubular DataGrid component with an array of Javascript objects.
Tubular DotnetBackend libraryC#/.NET CoreTubular provides .NET Framework and .NET Core Library to create REST service to use with Tubular Angular Components easily with any WebApi library (ASP.NET Web API for example).
Tubular NodejsBackend LibraryJavascriptTubular Node.js provides an easy way to integrate Tubular Angular Components easily with any Node.js WebApi library.
Tubular Boilerplate C#BoilerplateC#Tubular Directives Boilerplate (includes AngularJS and Bootstrap)
Tubular BoilerplateBoilerplateJavascript/AngularJSTubular Directives Boilerplate (includes AngularJS and Bootstrap).
Tubular ASP.NET Core 2.0 BoilerplateBoilerplateC#/.NET CoreTubular Directives Boilerplate (includes AngularJS and Bootstrap).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@material-table/coreDatatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features. Support us at https://opencollective.com/material-table-core
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
mt
material-tableDatatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
129K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
11
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Buggy
3Great Documentation
dg
@material-ui/data-gridThe community edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103K
xg
@material-ui/x-gridThe commercial edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11K
mvt
mui-virtualized-tableVirtualized Material-UI table
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
232
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial