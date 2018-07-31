tubo

Tubo works like the pipe operator more common in functional programming languages, like Elixir.

This lib supports sync and async arguments.

If all arguments are sync functions or literal, the pipeline will run as a normal function returning the last value computed. In case one of the arguments is a function that returns a promise or a promise instance (then-able object), a promise will be returned at the end.

Installation

npm install tubo --save

Usage

Sync

function double ( x ) { return x * 2 } function square ( x ) { return x * x } var output = tubo( 2 , double, square ) console .log(output)

Async

try { const result = await tubo( bookingDetails.userId, fetchUserById, JSON .parse ) console .log(result) } catch (error) { console .error(error) }

Async with Promise

tubo( bookingDetails.userId, fetchUserById, JSON .parse ) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error) })

Mixed

It is also possible to mix sync and async arguments. Whenever a function that generates promises or a promise intance is found, the lib switchs to async mode and will return a Promise .

Examples

Validation (sync and async)

function validateEmail ( email ) { email = trim(email) validateEmailTld(email) validateEmailFormat(email) } function validateEmail ( email ) { return tubo( email, trim, validateEmailTld, validateEmailFormat ) } try { validateEmail( 'john@email.com' ) } catch (error) { console .log(error) }

Straight-forward Cases

if (cache && localStorage.getItem(endpoint)) { return m.prop( JSON .parse( localStorage.get(endpoint) ) ) } if (cache && localStorage.getItem(endpoint)) { return tubo( localStorage.get(endpoint), JSON .parse, m.prop ) }

Usage with const

let items = base64ToJSON(response.data.content) items = Array .isArray(items) ? items : [items] const items = tubo( base64ToJSON(response.data.content), x => Array .isArray(x) ? x : [x] )

return Event.create( Object .assign(attrs, { parent_id : parentId, status : 'draft' }) ) return tubo( Object .assign(attrs, { parent_id : parentId, status : 'draft' }), Event.create )

Reference and credits

caiogondim.com · GitHub @caiogondim · Twitter @caio_gondim