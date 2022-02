inspired by body-scroll-lock

Introduction

tua-body-scroll-lock enables body scroll locking for everything.

Doesn't work on Android webview

Doesn't work on PC with mouse wheel

Doesn't work on iOS, if you touch somewhere instead of targetElement

Must pass targetElement , even if it's not necessary

😱Can't believe it? Please try this demo with BSL yourself.

Install

Node Package Manager(recommended)

$ npm i -S tua-body-scroll-lock $ yarn add tua-body-scroll-lock

CDN

example code < script src = "https://unpkg.com/tua-body-scroll-lock" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tua-body-scroll-lock" > </ script >

example code < script src = "https://unpkg.com/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.umd.min.js" > </ script >

example code < script type = "module" > import { lock, unlock } from 'https://unpkg.com/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.esm.browser.js' lock() unlock() </ script > < script type = "module" > import { lock, unlock } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.esm.browser.js' lock() unlock() </ script >

Minified ESM in browser( tua-bsl.esm.browser.min.js ) unpkg: https://unpkg.com/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.esm.browser.min.js jsdelivr: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.esm.browser.min.js

example code < script type = "module" > import { lock, unlock } from 'https://unpkg.com/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.esm.browser.min.js' lock() unlock() </ script > < script type = "module" > import { lock, unlock } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tua-body-scroll-lock/dist/tua-bsl.esm.browser.min.js' lock() unlock() </ script >

Usage

Normal

import { lock, unlock } from 'tua-body-scroll-lock' lock() unlock()

TargetElement needs scrolling(iOS only)

In some scenarios, when scrolling is prohibited, some elements still need to scroll, at this point, pass the targetElement.

import { lock, unlock } from 'tua-body-scroll-lock' const elementOne = document .querySelector( '#elementOne' ) const elementTwo = document .querySelector( '#elementTwo' ) const targetElement = elementOne const targetElements = [elementOne, elementTwo] lock(targetElement) lock(targetElements) unlock(targetElement) unlock(targetElements)

The targetElement is not required on the PC and Android.

clearBodyLocks

In the SPA, if you called lock , but forgot to call unlock before jumping to other pages, that is too bad. Because the operation of the page is not restored, such as forbid touchmove , clearBodyLocks is used to clear all side effects. Sure, you can also call unlock , but if you have called lock multiple times, you must call unlock multiple times, which is very unfriendly.

<template> </ template > < script > import { lock, unlock, clearBodyLocks } from 'tua-body-scroll-lock' ; export default { name : 'demo' , data () { return {} }, methods : { showDialog () { lock() }, hideDialog () { unlock() } }, beforeDestroy () { clearBodyLocks() } } </ script >

Demo

