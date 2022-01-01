Currently TypeScript doesn't support custom transformers in the tsconfig.json, but supports it programmatically.
And there is no way to compile your files using custom transformers using
tsc command.
TTypescript (Transformer TypeScript) solves this problem by patching on the fly the compile module to use transformers from
tsconfig.json.
Instead of tsc and tsserver, use ttsc and ttsserver wrappers. This wrappers try to use locally installed typescript first.
No version lock-ins - typescript used as peer dependency.
npm i ttypescript -D
ttypescript uses your installed
typescript in your
node_modules
Set a transformer path to the
tsconfig.json in
compilerOptions section
plugin array:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "transformer-module" },
]
}
}
plugin entries described in
PluginConfig:
export interface PluginConfig {
/**
* Path to transformer or transformer module name
*/
transform?: string;
/**
* The optional name of the exported transform plugin in the transform module.
*/
import?: string;
/**
* Plugin entry point format type, default is program
*/
type?: 'program' | 'config' | 'checker' | 'raw' | 'compilerOptions';
/**
* Should transformer applied after all ones
*/
after?: boolean;
/**
* Should transformer applied for d.ts files, supports from TS2.9
*/
afterDeclarations?: boolean;
/**
* any other properties provided to the transformer as config argument
* */
[options: string]: any;
}
You just need to add the
transform block with optional
import,
type,
after,
afterDeclarations and plugin-related options.
transform can accept npm module or local file path (.ts or .js) related to
tsconfig.json
Because currently transformers can run only programmatically, most of them use factory wrapper with different signatures.
For the possible to work with any of them you can specify
type in the plugin config.
By default will be used a
program type.
If the transformer has a factory signature using
program as first argument:
(program: ts.Program, config?: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
where
ts.TransformerFactory = (context: ts.TransformationContext) => (sourceFile: ts.SourceFile) => ts.SourceFile
Plugin config entry:
{ "transform": "transformer-module" }.
For the signature with transformer's config:
(config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
Plugin config entry:
{ "transform": "transformer-module", type: "config" }.
For the signature with ts.TypeChecker:
(checker: ts.TypeChecker, config?: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
Plugin config entry:
{ "transform": "transformer-module", type: "checker" }.
For the signature without factory wrapper:
ts.TransformerFactory
Plugin config entry:
{ "transform": "transformer-module", type: "raw" }.
(compilerOpts: ts.CompilerOptions, config?: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
Plugin config entry:
{ "transform": "transformer-module", type: "compilerOptions" }.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "transformer-module", "someOption1": 123, "someOption2": 321 },
{ "transform": "./transformers/my-transformer.ts" },
{ "transform": "transformer-module", "after": true },
{ "transform": "transformer-module", "afterDeclarations": true },
{ "transform": "transformer-module", "type": "ls" }
]
},
}
Like usual
tsc, all arguments work the same way.
ttsc
ts-node --compiler ttypescript index.ts
or
ts-node -C ttypescript index.ts
Just install a parcel plugin
npm i parcel-plugin-ttypescript
{
test: /\.(ts|tsx)$/,
loader: require.resolve('awesome-typescript-loader'),
// or
loader: require.resolve('ts-loader'),
options: {
compiler: 'ttypescript'
}
}
// rollup.config.js
import ttypescript from 'ttypescript'
import tsPlugin from 'rollup-plugin-typescript2'
export default {
// ...
plugins: [
// ...
tsPlugin({
typescript: ttypescript
})
]
}
If you want to compile your project with VS Code task runner you need to overwrite the config
typescript.tsdk to path of the installed
ttypescript:
"typescript.tsdk": "/usr/local/lib/node_modules/ttypescript/lib",
or
"typescript.tsdk": "node_modules/ttypescript/lib",
module.exports = {
// [...]
globals: {
'ts-jest': {
compiler: 'ttypescript'
}
}
};
or in
package.json
{
"jest": {
"globals": {
"ts-jest": {
"compiler": "ttypescript"
}
}
}
}
You can use transformers written in ts or js
// transformer1-module
import * as ts from 'typescript';
export default function(program: ts.Program, pluginOptions: {}) {
return (ctx: ts.TransformationContext) => {
return (sourceFile: ts.SourceFile) => {
function visitor(node: ts.Node): ts.Node {
// if (ts.isCallExpression(node)) {
// return ts.createLiteral('call');
// }
return ts.visitEachChild(node, visitor, ctx);
}
return ts.visitEachChild(sourceFile, visitor, ctx);
};
};
}
Examples of transformers:
{ "transform": "ts-nameof", type: "raw"}
{ "transform": "ts-optchain/transform" }
{ "transform": "ts-transform-asset" }
{ "transform": "ts-transform-auto-require" }
{ "transform": "ts-transform-css-modules/dist/transform", type: "config" }
{ "transform": "ts-transform-graphql-tag/dist/transformer" }
{ "transform": "ts-transform-img/dist/transform", type: "config" }
{ "transform": "ts-transform-react-intl/dist/transform", import: "transform", type: "config" }
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-enumerate/transformer" }
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-keys/transformer" }
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-minify-privates" }
{ "transform": "typescript-is/lib/transform-inline/transformer" }
{ "transform": "typescript-plugin-styled-components", type: "config" }
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-jsx" }
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-macros" }
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-paths" }
{ "transform": "@zerollup/ts-transform-paths" }
{ "transform": "@zoltu/typescript-transformer-append-js-extension" }
{ "transform": "@magic-works/ttypescript-browser-like-import-transformer" }
{ "transform": "typescript-transform-react-jsx-source" }
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-remove-named-export" }
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-export-default-name" }
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-inline-file/transformer" }
[
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-strip-const-enums", "entrySourceFiles": ["./src/index.ts" }](https://github.com/timocov/ts-transformer-strip-const-enums)
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-properties-rename", "entrySourceFiles": ["./src/index.ts"] }
{ "transform": "tsc-progress", "name": "TSC", "color": "green" }
Tutorial how to write a typescript transformer
An example project is in the example directory
MIT License