ttyd is a simple command-line tool for sharing terminal over the web.
❤ Special thanks to JetBrains for sponsoring the opensource license to this project.
Install with homebrew:
brew install ttyd
Binary version (recommended): download from the releases page.
Build from source (debian/ubuntu):
sudo apt-get install build-essential cmake git libjson-c-dev libwebsockets-dev
git clone https://github.com/tsl0922/ttyd.git
cd ttyd && mkdir build && cd build
cmake ..
make && sudo make install
You may also need to compile/install libwebsockets from source if the
libwebsockets-dev package is outdated.
Install on Gentoo: clone the repo and follow the directions here.
opkg install ttyd
ttyd is a tool for sharing terminal over the web
USAGE:
ttyd [options] <command> [<arguments...>]
VERSION:
1.6.3
OPTIONS:
-p, --port Port to listen (default: 7681, use `0` for random port)
-i, --interface Network interface to bind (eg: eth0), or UNIX domain socket path (eg: /var/run/ttyd.sock)
-c, --credential Credential for Basic Authentication (format: username:password)
-u, --uid User id to run with
-g, --gid Group id to run with
-s, --signal Signal to send to the command when exit it (default: 1, SIGHUP)
-a, --url-arg Allow client to send command line arguments in URL (eg: http://localhost:7681?arg=foo&arg=bar)
-R, --readonly Do not allow clients to write to the TTY
-t, --client-option Send option to client (format: key=value), repeat to add more options
-T, --terminal-type Terminal type to report, default: xterm-256color
-O, --check-origin Do not allow websocket connection from different origin
-m, --max-clients Maximum clients to support (default: 0, no limit)
-o, --once Accept only one client and exit on disconnection
-B, --browser Open terminal with the default system browser
-I, --index Custom index.html path
-b, --base-path Expected base path for requests coming from a reverse proxy (eg: /mounted/here, max length: 128)
-P, --ping-interval Websocket ping interval(sec) (default: 300)
-6, --ipv6 Enable IPv6 support
-S, --ssl Enable SSL
-C, --ssl-cert SSL certificate file path
-K, --ssl-key SSL key file path
-A, --ssl-ca SSL CA file path for client certificate verification
-d, --debug Set log level (default: 7)
-v, --version Print the version and exit
-h, --help Print this text and exit
Visit https://github.com/tsl0922/ttyd to get more information and report bugs.
Read the example usage on the wiki.
Modern browsers, See Browser Support.