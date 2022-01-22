p, --port Port to listen ( default: 7681 , use `0` for random port)

i, --interface Network interface to bind ( eg: eth 0 ), or UNIX domain socket path ( eg: /var/run/ttyd.sock)

c, --credential Credential for Basic Authentication ( format: username: password)

u, --uid User id to run with

g, --gid Group id to run with

s, --signal Signal to send to the command when exit it ( default: 1 , SIGHUP)

a, --url-arg Allow client to send command line arguments in URL ( eg: http: / /localhost:7681?arg=foo&arg=bar)

R, --readonly Do not allow clients to write to the TTY

t, --client-option Send option to client (format: key=value), repeat to add more options

T, --terminal-type Terminal type to report, default: xterm-256color

O, --check-origin Do not allow websocket connection from different origin

m, --max-clients Maximum clients to support (default: 0, no limit)

o, --once Accept only one client and exit on disconnection

B, --browser Open terminal with the default system browser

I, --index Custom index.html path

b, --base-path Expected base path for requests coming from a reverse proxy (eg: /mounted /here, max length: 128)

P, --ping-interval Websocket ping interval(sec) (default: 300)

6, --ipv6 Enable IPv6 support

S, --ssl Enable SSL

C, --ssl-cert SSL certificate file path

K, --ssl-key SSL key file path

A, --ssl-ca SSL CA file path for client certificate verification

d, --debug Set log level (default: 7)

v, --version Print the version and exit

h, --help Print this text and exit