tty

ttyd

by Shuanglei Tao
1.0.3 (see all)

Share your terminal over the web

Readme

ttyd - Share your terminal over the web

ttyd is a simple command-line tool for sharing terminal over the web.

screenshot

Features

  • Built on top of Libwebsockets with libuv for speed
  • Fully-featured terminal based on Xterm.js with CJK and IME support
  • Graphical ZMODEM integration with lrzsz support
  • SSL support based on OpenSSL
  • Run any custom command with options
  • Basic authentication support and many other custom options
  • Cross platform: macOS, Linux, FreeBSD/OpenBSD, OpenWrt, Windows

❤ Special thanks to JetBrains for sponsoring the opensource license to this project.

Installation

Install on macOS

Install with homebrew:

brew install ttyd

Install on Linux

  • Binary version (recommended): download from the releases page.

  • Build from source (debian/ubuntu):

    sudo apt-get install build-essential cmake git libjson-c-dev libwebsockets-dev
git clone https://github.com/tsl0922/ttyd.git
cd ttyd && mkdir build && cd build
cmake ..
make && sudo make install

    You may also need to compile/install libwebsockets from source if the libwebsockets-dev package is outdated.

  • Install on Gentoo: clone the repo and follow the directions here.

Install on Windows

Compile on Windows.

Install on OpenWrt

opkg install ttyd

Usage

Command-line Options

ttyd is a tool for sharing terminal over the web

USAGE:
    ttyd [options] <command> [<arguments...>]

VERSION:
    1.6.3

OPTIONS:
    -p, --port              Port to listen (default: 7681, use `0` for random port)
    -i, --interface         Network interface to bind (eg: eth0), or UNIX domain socket path (eg: /var/run/ttyd.sock)
    -c, --credential        Credential for Basic Authentication (format: username:password)
    -u, --uid               User id to run with
    -g, --gid               Group id to run with
    -s, --signal            Signal to send to the command when exit it (default: 1, SIGHUP)
    -a, --url-arg           Allow client to send command line arguments in URL (eg: http://localhost:7681?arg=foo&arg=bar)
    -R, --readonly          Do not allow clients to write to the TTY
    -t, --client-option     Send option to client (format: key=value), repeat to add more options
    -T, --terminal-type     Terminal type to report, default: xterm-256color
    -O, --check-origin      Do not allow websocket connection from different origin
    -m, --max-clients       Maximum clients to support (default: 0, no limit)
    -o, --once              Accept only one client and exit on disconnection
    -B, --browser           Open terminal with the default system browser
    -I, --index             Custom index.html path
    -b, --base-path         Expected base path for requests coming from a reverse proxy (eg: /mounted/here, max length: 128)
    -P, --ping-interval     Websocket ping interval(sec) (default: 300)
    -6, --ipv6              Enable IPv6 support
    -S, --ssl               Enable SSL
    -C, --ssl-cert          SSL certificate file path
    -K, --ssl-key           SSL key file path
    -A, --ssl-ca            SSL CA file path for client certificate verification
    -d, --debug             Set log level (default: 7)
    -v, --version           Print the version and exit
    -h, --help              Print this text and exit

Visit https://github.com/tsl0922/ttyd to get more information and report bugs.

Read the example usage on the wiki.

Browser Support

Modern browsers, See Browser Support.

