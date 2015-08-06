A terminal in your browser using node.js and socket.io. Based on Fabrice Bellard's vt100 for jslinux.

For the standalone web terminal, see term.js.

For the lowlevel terminal spawner, see pty.js.

Screenshots

irssi

vim & alsamixer

bash

Features

Tabs, Stacking Windows, Maximizable Terminals

Screen/Tmux-like keys (optional)

Ability to efficiently render programs: vim, mc, irssi, vifm, etc.

Support for xterm mouse events

256 color support

Persistent sessions

Install

$ npm install tty.js

Usage

tty.js is an app, but it's also possible to hook into it programatically.

var tty = require ( 'tty.js' ); var app = tty.createServer({ shell : 'bash' , users : { foo : 'bar' }, port : 8000 }); app.get( '/foo' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.send( 'bar' ); }); app.listen();

Configuration

Configuration is stored in ~/.tty.js/config.json or ~/.tty.js as a single JSON file. An example configuration file looks like:

{ "users" : { "hello" : "world" }, "https" : { "key" : "./server.key" , "cert" : "./server.crt" }, "port" : 8080 , "hostname" : "127.0.0.1" , "shell" : "sh" , "shellArgs" : [ "arg1" , "arg2" ], "static" : "./static" , "limitGlobal" : 10000 , "limitPerUser" : 1000 , "localOnly" : false , "cwd" : "." , "syncSession" : false , "sessionTimeout" : 600000 , "log" : true , "io" : { "log" : false }, "debug" : false , "term" : { "termName" : "xterm" , "geometry" : [ 80 , 24 ], "scrollback" : 1000 , "visualBell" : false , "popOnBell" : false , "cursorBlink" : false , "screenKeys" : false , "colors" : [ "#2e3436" , "#cc0000" , "#4e9a06" , "#c4a000" , "#3465a4" , "#75507b" , "#06989a" , "#d3d7cf" , "#555753" , "#ef2929" , "#8ae234" , "#fce94f" , "#729fcf" , "#ad7fa8" , "#34e2e2" , "#eeeeec" ] } }

Usernames and passwords can be plaintext or sha1 hashes.

256 colors

If tty.js fails to check your terminfo properly, you can force your TERM to xterm-256color by setting "termName": "xterm-256color" in your config.

Security

tty.js currently has https as an option. It also has express' default basic auth middleware as an option, until it possibly gets something more robust. It's ultimately up to you to make sure no one has access to your terminals but you.

CLI

tty.js --port 3000 - start and bind to port 3000.

- start and bind to port 3000. tty.js --daemonize - daemonize process.

- daemonize process. tty.js --config ~/my-config.json - specify config file.

TERM

The main goal of tty.js is to eventually write a full xterm emulator. This goal has almost been reached, but there are a few control sequences not implemented fully. TERM should render everything fine when set to xterm .

Portability

tty.js should ultimately be able to work on any unix that implements unix98 tty's and forkpty(3) . tty.js builds on linux and osx, and it should build on NetBSD, FreeBSD, and OpenBSD as well. If you have trouble building, please post an issue.

Todo

The distance to go before full xterm compatibility.

VT52 codes for compatibility

All vt400 rectangle sequences

Remaining DEC private modes

Miscellaneous sequences: cursor shape, window title

Origin Mode, Insert Mode

Proper Tab Setting

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work. </legalese>

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2014, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License)