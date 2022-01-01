This is the Node.js Application SDK for The Things Network to receive activations and messages from IoT devices via The Things Network and send messages as well.
npm install --save ttn
NOTE: To use this SDK with the deprecated staging environment, install version 1.3.2 instead:
npm i --save ttn@1.3.2.
import { data, application } from "ttn"
const appID = "foo"
const accessKey = "ttn-account.eiPq8mEeYRL_PNBZsOpPy-O3ABJXYWulODmQGR5PZzg"
// discover handler and open mqtt connection
data(appID, accessKey)
.then(function (client) {
client.on("uplink", function (devID, payload) {
console.log("Received uplink from ", devID)
console.log(payload)
})
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
// discover handler and open application manager client
application(appID, accessKey)
.then(function (client) {
return client.get()
})
.then(function (app) {
console.log("Got app", app)
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
There are more examples in the
examples/ directory. For examples
written in ES5 (instead of ES2015), check the
examples/es5/
directory.
To run the tests:
yarn install
make test
The code is written in ES7 using
flowtype type annotations.
To run the typechecker:
make typecheck
To run the linter:
make quality
To build the repository and transpile to ES5, run:
make build
To avoid checking in code with type- and linter-errors, install commit hooks via
make git.hooks
Tags are released through travis automatically. If you want to release manually run:
$ npm publish