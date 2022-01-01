The Things Network Node.js Application SDK

This is the Node.js Application SDK for The Things Network to receive activations and messages from IoT devices via The Things Network and send messages as well.

Installation

npm install --save ttn

NOTE: To use this SDK with the deprecated staging environment, install version 1.3.2 instead: npm i --save ttn@1.3.2 .

Documentation

Example

import { data, application } from "ttn" const appID = "foo" const accessKey = "ttn-account.eiPq8mEeYRL_PNBZsOpPy-O3ABJXYWulODmQGR5PZzg" data(appID, accessKey) .then( function ( client ) { client.on( "uplink" , function ( devID, payload ) { console .log( "Received uplink from " , devID) console .log(payload) }) }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err) process.exit( 1 ) }) application(appID, accessKey) .then( function ( client ) { return client.get() }) .then( function ( app ) { console .log( "Got app" , app) }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err) process.exit( 1 ) })

There are more examples in the examples/ directory. For examples written in ES5 (instead of ES2015), check the examples/es5/ directory.

Test

To run the tests:

yarn install make test

Quality

The code is written in ES7 using flowtype type annotations.

To run the typechecker:

make typecheck

To run the linter:

make quality

Build

To build the repository and transpile to ES5, run:

make build

Install git hooks

To avoid checking in code with type- and linter-errors, install commit hooks via

make git .hooks

Releasing

Tags are released through travis automatically. If you want to release manually run: