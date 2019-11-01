Simple in-memory cache for JavaScript
$ npm install ttl --save
var Cache = require('ttl');
var cache = new Cache({
ttl: 10 * 1000,
capacity: 3
});
cache.on('put', function(key, val, ttl) { });
cache.on('del', function(key, val) { });
cache.on('drop', function(key, val, ttl) { });
cache.on('hit', function(key, val) { });
cache.on('miss', function(key) { });
cache.put('foo', 'bar');
cache.put('ping', 'pong', 20 * 1000);
cache.put('yo', 'yo', 30 * 1000);
cache.put('whats', 'up'); // emit 'drop' event
cache.get('foo'); // > 'bar'
cache.get('yo'); // > 'yo'
cache.get('ping'); // > 'pong'
cache.get('lol'); // > undefined
// after 10 seconds
cache.get('foo'); // > undefined
cache.size(); // > 2
cache.del('ping') // > 'pong'
cache.get('ping'); // > undefined
cache.size(); // > 1
cache.clear();
cache.size(); // > 0
MIT