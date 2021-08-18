ttf2woff2

Convert TTF files to WOFF2 ones.

This is a NodeJS wrapper for the Google WOFF2 project. If the C++ wrapper compilation fail, it fallbacks to an Emscripten build.

Usage

CLI

Install ttf2woff2 globally, then:

cat font.ttf | ttf2woff2 > font.woff2

On Windows without cat , use (in PowerShell):

Start-Process -NoNewWindow -Wait ttf2woff2.cmd -RedirectStandardInput font.ttf -RedirectStandardOutput font.woff2 # OR start-process -nnw -wait ttf2woff2.cmd -rsi font.ttf -rso font.woff2

API

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var ttf2woff2 = require ( 'ttf2woff2' ); var input = fs.readFileSync( 'font.ttf' ); fs.writeFileSync( 'font.woff2' , ttf2woff2(input));

Contributing

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Authors

License

MIT