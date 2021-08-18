openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ttf

ttf2woff2

by Nicolas Froidure
4.0.4 (see all)

Convert ttf files to woff2.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118K

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ttf2woff2

Convert TTF files to WOFF2 ones.

GitHub license Coverage Status NPM version Dependency Status devDependency Status Package Quality

This is a NodeJS wrapper for the Google WOFF2 project. If the C++ wrapper compilation fail, it fallbacks to an Emscripten build.

Usage

CLI

Install ttf2woff2 globally, then:

cat font.ttf | ttf2woff2 > font.woff2

On Windows without cat, use (in PowerShell):

Start-Process -NoNewWindow -Wait ttf2woff2.cmd -RedirectStandardInput font.ttf -RedirectStandardOutput font.woff2
# OR
start-process -nnw -wait ttf2woff2.cmd -rsi font.ttf -rso font.woff2

API

var fs = require('fs');
var ttf2woff2 = require('ttf2woff2');

var input = fs.readFileSync('font.ttf');

fs.writeFileSync('font.woff2', ttf2woff2(input));

Contributing

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Authors

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial