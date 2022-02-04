ttf2eot

ttf2eot converts TTF fonts to EOT format. That can be useful for different webfont generation tools.

This is node.js port of ttf2eot.

Usage

Install:

npm install -g ttf2eot

Usage example:

ttf2eot fontello.ttf fontello.eot

Or:

ttf2eot < fontello.ttf > fontello.eot

Possible problems

Due to bug in IE, font FullName MUST begin with FamilyName . For example, if FamilyName is fontello , then FullName should be fontello regular and so on.

In this condition is not satisfyed, then font will not be shown in IE.

Authors

Viktor Semykin thesame.ml@gmail.com

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Vitaly Puzrin. Released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.