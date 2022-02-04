ttf2eot converts TTF fonts to EOT format. That can be useful for different webfont generation tools.
This is node.js port of ttf2eot.
Install:
npm install -g ttf2eot
Usage example:
ttf2eot fontello.ttf fontello.eot
Or:
ttf2eot < fontello.ttf > fontello.eot
Due to bug in IE, font
FullName MUST begin with
FamilyName. For example,
if
FamilyName is
fontello, then
FullName should be
fontello regular and
so on.
In this condition is not satisfyed, then font will not be shown in IE.
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Vitaly Puzrin. Released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.