Font convertor, TTF to EOT, for node.js

Readme

ttf2eot converts TTF fonts to EOT format. That can be useful for different webfont generation tools.

This is node.js port of ttf2eot.

Usage

Install:

npm install -g ttf2eot

Usage example:

ttf2eot fontello.ttf fontello.eot

Or:

ttf2eot < fontello.ttf > fontello.eot

Possible problems

Due to bug in IE, font FullName MUST begin with FamilyName. For example, if FamilyName is fontello, then FullName should be fontello regular and so on.

In this condition is not satisfyed, then font will not be shown in IE.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Vitaly Puzrin. Released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

