ttest

Perform the Student t hypothesis test

Installation

npm install ttest

Example

var ttest = require ( 'ttest' ); ttest([ 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], { mu : 1 }).valid() ttest([ 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 ], { mu : -1 }).valid()

Documentation

var ttest = require ( 'ttest' );

The ttest module supports both one and two sample t-testing, and both equal and none equal variance.

If one array of data is given its a one sample t-test, and if two data arrays are given its a two sample t-test.

ttest() supports data in the following format:

an array of values, e.g. ttest([1, 2, 3])

a Summary object, e.g. ttest(new Summary([1, 2, 3]))

object, e.g. an object with the following properties: mean , variance , size , e.g. ttest({mean: 123, variance: 1, size: 42})

In all cases you can also pass an extra optional object, there takes the following properties:

const options = { mu : Number , varEqual : Boolean , alpha : Number , alternative : "less" || "greater" || "not equal" };

The t-test object is finally created by calling the ttest constructor.

const stat = ttest(sample, options); const stat = ttest(sampleA, sampleB, options);

When the ttest object is created you can get the following information.

Returns the t value also called the statistic value.

Returns the p-value .

Returns an array containing the confidence interval, where the confidence level is calculated as 1 - options.alpha . Where the lower limit has index 0 and the upper limit has index 1 . If the alternative hypothesis is less or greater one of the sides will be +/- Infinity .

Simply returns true if the p-value is greater or equal to the alpha value.

Returns the degrees of freedom used in the t-test.