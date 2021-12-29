Perform the Student t hypothesis test
npm install ttest
var ttest = require('ttest');
// One sample t-test
ttest([0,1,1,1], {mu: 1}).valid() // true
// Two sample t-test
ttest([0,1,1,1], [1,2,2,2], {mu: -1}).valid() // true
The
ttest module supports both one and two sample t-testing, and both
equal and none equal variance.
If one array of data is given its a one sample t-test, and if two data arrays are given its a two sample t-test.
ttest() supports data in the following format:
ttest([1, 2, 3])
Summary object,
e.g.
ttest(new Summary([1, 2, 3]))
mean,
variance,
size, e.g.
ttest({mean: 123, variance: 1, size: 42})
In all cases you can also pass an extra optional object, there takes the following properties:
const options = {
// Default: 0
// One sample case: this is the µ that the mean will be compared with.
// Two sample case: this is the ∂ value that the mean diffrence will be compared with.
mu: Number,
// Default: false
// If false don't assume variance is equal and use the Welch approximation.
// This only applies if two samples are used.
varEqual: Boolean,
// Default: 0.05
// The significance level of the test
alpha: Number,
// Default "not equal"
// What should the alternative hypothesis be:
// - One sample case: could the mean be less, greater or not equal to mu property.
// - Two sample case: could the mean diffrence be less, greater or not equal to mu property.
alternative: "less" || "greater" || "not equal"
};
The t-test object is finally created by calling the
ttest constructor.
const stat = ttest(sample, options);
const stat = ttest(sampleA, sampleB, options);
When the
ttest object is created you can get the following information.
Returns the
t value also called the
statistic value.
Returns the
p-value.
Returns an array containing the confidence interval, where the confidence level
is calculated as
1 - options.alpha. Where the lower limit has index
0 and
the upper limit has index
1. If the alternative hypothesis is
less or
greater one of the sides will be
+/- Infinity.
Simply returns true if the
p-value is greater or equal to the
alpha value.
Returns the degrees of freedom used in the t-test.