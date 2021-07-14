⚠️ This project was previously named c-3po-cli . Some of the talks, presentations, and documentation may reference it with both names.

Command line utility for ttag translation library. Works out of the box with js, ts, jsx, tsx, vue, svelte, files.

Installation

npm install ttag-cli npm install -g ttag-cli

Usage example:

ttag extract some .js

Comands description

extract [output|lang] <src...>

will extract translations to .pot file

--output -o result file with translations (.pot) ( default : translations.pot) --lang -l sets default lang (ISO format) ( default : en) --discover string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https: --numberedExpressions boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting - https: --extractLocation string - 'full' | 'file' | 'never' - https: --sortByMsgid boolean . Will sort output in alphabetically by msgid. https:

check [lang] <pofile> <src...>

will check if all translations are present in .po file

--lang -l sets default lang (ISO format) ( default : en) --discover string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https: --numberedExpressions boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting - https:

merge <path...>

will merge two or more po(t) files together using first non-empty msgstr and header from left-most file

translate <path> [args]

will open interactive prompt to translate all msgids with empty msgstr in cli

--output -o result file with translations (.po) ( default : translated.po)

stats <path>

will display various pofile statistics(encoding, plurals, translated, fuzzyness)

filter <path> [args]

will filter pofile by entry attributes(fuzzy, obsolete, (un)translated)

--fuzzy -f result file with fuzzy messages (.po) ( default : false) --no-fuzzy -nf result file without fuzzy messages (.po) ( default : false) --translated -t result file with translations (.po) ( default : false) --not-translated -nt result file without translations (.po) ( default : false) --reference -r a regexp to match references against ( default : )

ttag filter -nt small.po msgid "test" msgstr ""

init <lang> <filename>

will create an empty .po file with all necessary headers for the locale

--lang sets default locale (ISO format) ( default : en) --filename path to the .po file

will update existing po file. Add/remove new translations

--lang sets default locale (ISO format) ( default : en) --pofile path to .po file with translations --src path to source files/directories --discover string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https: --numberedExpressions boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting - https: --extractLocation string - 'full' | 'file' | 'never' - https: --sortByMsgid boolean . Will sort output in alphabetically by msgid. https:

replace [options] <pofile> <out> <path>

will replace all strings with translations from the .po file

--discover string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https: --numberedExpressions boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting - https:

color <pofile>

will output po(t)file with pretty colors on, combine with | less -r

spell <pofile> [locale]

will spellcheck po file messages with given locale, locale can be autodetected from pofile

will validate js template strings ( ${x} ) in messages and translations and against each other

web <pofile>

will open pofile in web editor

po2json <pofile> [args]

will parse and output po file as loadable JSON

--pretty -p pretty print js ( default : false ) --nostrip --n do not strip comments/headers ( default : false ) --format sets the output JSON format (compact is much smaller) [choices: "compact" , "verbose" ] [ default : "verbose" ]

Please support ttag-cli development by sending issues/PRs.