ttag-cli

by ttag-org
1.9.3 (see all)

Command line utility for ttag translation library

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

39

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ttag-cli

⚠️ This project was previously named c-3po-cli. Some of the talks, presentations, and documentation may reference it with both names.

Command line utility for ttag translation library. Works out of the box with js, ts, jsx, tsx, vue, svelte, files.

Installation

npm install ttag-cli
# or global
npm install -g ttag-cli

Usage example:

ttag extract some.js

Comands description

extract [output|lang] <src...>

will extract translations to .pot file

Arguments:

--output  -o   result file with translations (.pot)  (default: translations.pot)
--lang  -l   sets default lang (ISO format)  (default: en)
--discover   string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configdiscover. Can be used to discover ttag functions without explicit import.    Only known ttag functions can be used as params (t, jt, ngettext, gettext, _)  
--numberedExpressions   boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting -  https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#confignumberedexpressions. Refer to the doc for the details.  
--extractLocation   string - 'full' | 'file' | 'never' - https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configextractlocation. Is used to format location comments in the .po file.
--sortByMsgid boolean. Will sort output in alphabetically by msgid. https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configsortbymsgid

check [lang] <pofile> <src...>

will check if all translations are present in .po file

Arguments:

--lang  -l   sets default lang (ISO format)  (default: en)
--discover   string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configdiscover. Can be used to discover ttag functions without explicit import.    Only known ttag functions can be used as params (t, jt, ngettext, gettext, _)  
--numberedExpressions   boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting -  https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#confignumberedexpressions. Refer to the doc for the details.

merge <path...>

will merge two or more po(t) files together using first non-empty msgstr and header from left-most file

translate <path> [args]

will open interactive prompt to translate all msgids with empty msgstr in cli

Arguments:

--output  -o   result file with translations (.po)  (default: translated.po)

stats <path>

will display various pofile statistics(encoding, plurals, translated, fuzzyness)

filter <path> [args]

will filter pofile by entry attributes(fuzzy, obsolete, (un)translated)

Arguments:

--fuzzy  -f   result file with fuzzy messages (.po)  (default: false)
--no-fuzzy  -nf   result file without fuzzy messages (.po)  (default: false)
--translated  -t   result file with translations (.po)  (default: false)
--not-translated  -nt   result file without translations (.po)  (default: false)
--reference  -r   a regexp to match references against  (default: )

Example:

 ttag filter -nt small.po

 msgid "test"
 msgstr ""

init <lang> <filename>

will create an empty .po file with all necessary headers for the locale

Arguments:

--lang   sets default locale (ISO format)  (default: en)
--filename   path to the .po file

update [opts] <pofile> <src..>

will update existing po file. Add/remove new translations

Arguments:

--lang   sets default locale (ISO format)  (default: en)
--pofile   path to .po file with translations  
--src   path to source files/directories  
--discover   string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configdiscover. Can be used to discover ttag functions without explicit import.    Only known ttag functions can be used as params (t, jt, ngettext, gettext, _)  
--numberedExpressions   boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting -  https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#confignumberedexpressions. Refer to the doc for the details.
--extractLocation   string - 'full' | 'file' | 'never' - https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configextractlocation. Is used to format location comments in the .po file.
--sortByMsgid boolean. Will sort output in alphabetically by msgid. https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configsortbymsgid

replace [options] <pofile> <out> <path>

will replace all strings with translations from the .po file

Arguments:

--discover   string overrides babel-plugi-ttag setting - https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#configdiscover. Can be used to discover ttag functions without explicit import.    Only known ttag functions can be used as params (t, jt, ngettext, gettext, _)  
--numberedExpressions   boolean overrides babel-plugin-ttag setting -  https://ttag.js.org/docs/plugin-api.html#confignumberedexpressions. Refer to the doc for the details.

color <pofile>

will output po(t)file with pretty colors on, combine with | less -r

spell <pofile> [locale]

will spellcheck po file messages with given locale, locale can be autodetected from pofile

validate <pofile>

will validate js template strings (${x}) in messages and translations and against each other

web <pofile>

will open pofile in web editor

po2json <pofile> [args]

will parse and output po file as loadable JSON

Arguments:

--pretty  -p   pretty print js  (default: false)
--nostrip  --n   do not strip comments/headers  (default: false)
--format  sets the output JSON format (compact is much smaller)
    [choices: "compact", "verbose"] [default: "verbose"]

Please support ttag-cli development by sending issues/PRs.

