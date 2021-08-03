openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tcs

tsx-control-statements

by Konstantin Simeonov
4.1.1 (see all)

Control flow JSX/TSX elements that get compiled to plain old javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

transformer/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial