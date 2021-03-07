Utility functions for working with typescript's AST

Usage

This package consists of two major parts: utilities and typeguard functions. By importing the project you will get both of them.

import * as utils from "tsutils" ; utils.isIdentifier(node); utils.getLineRanges(sourceFile);

If you don't need everything offered by this package, you can select what should be imported. The parts that are not imported are never read from disk and may save some startup time and reduce memory consumtion.

If you only need typeguards you can explicitly import them:

import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils/typeguard" ; import { isUnionTypeNode } from "tsutils/typeguard/node" ; import { isUnionType } from "tsutils/typeguard/type" ;

If you only need the utilities you can also explicitly import them:

import { forEachComment, forEachToken } from "tsutils/util" ;

Typescript version dependency

This package is backwards compatible with typescript 2.8.0 at runtime although compiling might need a newer version of typescript installed.

Using typescript@next might work, but it's not officially supported. If you encounter any bugs, please open an issue.

For compatibility with older versions of TypeScript typeguard functions are separated by TypeScript version. If you are stuck on typescript@2.8 , you should import directly from the submodule for that version:

import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils/typeguard/2.8" ; import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils/typeguard/2.8/node" ; import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils/typeguard/2.9" ; import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils/typeguard" ; import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils" ; import { isIdentifier } from "tsutils/typeguard/next" ;

Note that if you are also using utility functions, you should prefer the relevant submodule: