Bundle your TypeScript library with no config, powered by esbuild.
Anything that's supported by Node.js natively, namely
.js,
.json,
.mjs. And TypeScript
.ts,
.tsx. CSS support is experimental.
Install it locally in your project folder:
npm i tsup -D
# Or Yarn
yarn add tsup --dev
You can also install it globally but it's not recommended.
tsup [...files]
Files are written into
./dist.
You can bundle multiple files in one go:
tsup src/index.ts src/cli.ts
This will output
dist/index.js and
dist/cli.js.
For complete usages, please dive into the docs.
For all configuration options, please see the API docs.
Head over to the discussions to share your ideas.
MIT © EGOIST