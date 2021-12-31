openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tst

tstl

by Jeongho Nam
2.5.1 (see all)

TypeScript-STL (Standard Template Library, migrated from C++)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

463

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TypeScript Standard Template Library

TSTL logo

npm install --save tstl

GitHub license npm version Downloads Build Status FOSSA Status Chat on Gitter

Implementation of STL (Standard Template Library) in TypeScript.

  • Containers
  • Iterators
  • Algorithms
  • Functors

TSTL is an open-source project providing features of STL, migrated from C++ to TypeScript. You can enjoy the STL's own specific containers, algorithms and functors in the JavaScript. If TypeScript, you also can take advantage of type restrictions and generic programming with the TypeScript.

Below components are list of provided objects in the TSTL. If you want to know more about the TSTL, then please read the Guide Documents.

Features

Containers

Algorithms

Functors

Installation

NPM Module

Installing TSTL in NodeJS is very easy. Just install with the npm

# Install TSTL from the NPM module
npm install --save tstl

Usage

import std from "tstl";

function main(): void
{
    const map: std.TreeMap<number, string> = new std.TreeMap();

    map.emplace(1, "First");
    map.emplace(4, "Fourth");
    map.emplace(5, "Fifth");
    map.set(9, "Nineth");

    for (let it = map.begin(); !it.equals(map.end()); it = it.next())
        console.log(it.first, it.second);

    const it: std.TreeMap.Iterator<number, string> = map.lower_bound(3);
    console.log(`lower bound of 3 is: ${x.first}, ${x.second}`);
}
main();

Appendix

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial