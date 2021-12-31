npm install --save tstl
Implementation of STL (Standard Template Library) in TypeScript.
TSTL is an open-source project providing features of STL, migrated from C++ to TypeScript. You can enjoy the STL's own specific containers, algorithms and functors in the JavaScript. If TypeScript, you also can take advantage of type restrictions and generic programming with the TypeScript.
Below components are list of provided objects in the TSTL. If you want to know more about the TSTL, then please read the Guide Documents.
<exception>
<functional>
<utility>
<numeric>
<thread>
Installing TSTL in NodeJS is very easy. Just install with the
npm
# Install TSTL from the NPM module
import std from "tstl";
function main(): void
{
const map: std.TreeMap<number, string> = new std.TreeMap();
map.emplace(1, "First");
map.emplace(4, "Fourth");
map.emplace(5, "Fifth");
map.set(9, "Nineth");
for (let it = map.begin(); !it.equals(map.end()); it = it.next())
console.log(it.first, it.second);
const it: std.TreeMap.Iterator<number, string> = map.lower_bound(3);
console.log(`lower bound of 3 is: ${x.first}, ${x.second}`);
}
main();