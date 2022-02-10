✨ makeStyles is dead, long live makeStyles! ✨





'tss-react' is intended to be the replacement for @material-ui v4 makeStyles and 'react-jss' .

JavaScript support: YES.

Get started 🚀

In SSR everything should work with JavaScript disabled

Why this instead of the hook API of Material UI v4?

First of all because makeStyle is deprecated in @material-ui v5 but also because it has some major flaws. Let's consider this example:

import { makeStyles, createStyles } from "@material-ui/core/styles"; type Props = { color: "red" | "blue"; }; const useStyles = makeStyles(theme => createStyles<"root" | "label", { color: "red" | "blue" }>({ "root": { "backgroundColor": theme.palette.primary.main, }, "label": ({ color }) => ({ color, }), }), ); function MyComponent(props: Props) { const classes = useStyles(props); return ( <div className={classes.root}> <span className={classes.label}>Hello World</span> </div> ); }

Two pain points:

Because TypeScript doesn't support partial argument inference, we have to explicitly enumerate the classes name as an union type "root" | "label" .

. We shouldn't have to import createStyles to get correct typings.

Let's now compare with tss-react

import { makeStyles } from "./makeStyles"; type Props = { color: "red" | "blue"; }; const { useStyles } = makeStyles<{ color: "red" | "blue" }>()( (theme, { color }) => ({ "root": { "backgroundColor": theme.palette.primary.main, }, "label": { color }, }), ); function MyComponent(props: Props) { const { classes } = useStyles(props); return ( <div className={classes.root}> <span className={classes.label}>Hello World</span> </div> ); }

Benefits:

Less verbose, same type safety.

You don't need to remember how things are supposed to be named, just let intellisense guide you.

Besides, the hook api of material-ui , have other problems:

One major bug: see issue

JSS has poor performances compared to emotion source

Why this instead of Styled component ?

See this issue

Compile error TS1023

If you get this error:

node_modules/tss-react/index.d.ts:18:10 - error TS1023: An index signature parameter type must be either 'string' or 'number'. 18 [mediaQuery: `@media${string}`]: { [RuleName_1 in keyof ClassNameByRuleName]?: import("./types").CSSObject | undefined; }; ~~~~~~~~~~