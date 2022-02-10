✨ makeStyles is dead, long live makeStyles! ✨
'tss-react' is intended to be the replacement for
@material-ui v4
makeStyles and
'react-jss'.
withStyles API support.
$ syntax.
@emotion cache support.
@emotion/react, it has very little impact on the bundle size alongside mui (~5kB minziped).
emotion (see the difference
with mui's
makeStyles)
$ yarn add tss-react @emotion/react
JavaScript support: YES.
If the API frustrate you in anyway feel free to start a discussion 💬
If you like TSS consider giving the project a ⭐️
yarn
yarn build
#For automatically recompiling when file change
#npx tsc -w
# To start the Single Page Application test app (create react app)
# This app is live here: https://www.tss-react.dev/test/
yarn start_spa
# To start the Server Side Rendering app (next.js)
yarn start_ssr
# To start the Server Side Rendering app that test the mui v4 integration.
yarn start_muiV4
In SSR everything should work with JavaScript disabled
createRef().
label have been renamed
name for helping the migration from the old mui API.
First of all because
makeStyle is deprecated in
@material-ui v5 but also
because it has some major flaws. Let's consider this example:
import { makeStyles, createStyles } from "@material-ui/core/styles";
type Props = {
color: "red" | "blue";
};
const useStyles = makeStyles(theme =>
createStyles<"root" | "label", { color: "red" | "blue" }>({
"root": {
"backgroundColor": theme.palette.primary.main,
},
"label": ({ color }) => ({
color,
}),
}),
);
function MyComponent(props: Props) {
const classes = useStyles(props);
return (
<div className={classes.root}>
<span className={classes.label}>Hello World</span>
</div>
);
}
Two pain points:
"root" | "label".
createStyles to get correct typings.
Let's now compare with
tss-react
import { makeStyles } from "./makeStyles";
type Props = {
color: "red" | "blue";
};
const { useStyles } = makeStyles<{ color: "red" | "blue" }>()(
(theme, { color }) => ({
"root": {
"backgroundColor": theme.palette.primary.main,
},
"label": { color },
}),
);
function MyComponent(props: Props) {
const { classes } = useStyles(props);
return (
<div className={classes.root}>
<span className={classes.label}>Hello World</span>
</div>
);
}
Benefits:
Besides, the hook api of
material-ui, have other problems:
See this issue
TS1023
If you get this error:
node_modules/tss-react/index.d.ts:18:10 - error TS1023: An index signature parameter type must be either 'string' or 'number'.
18 [mediaQuery: `@media${string}`]: { [RuleName_1 in keyof ClassNameByRuleName]?: import("./types").CSSObject | undefined; };
~~~~~~~~~~
it means that you need to update TypeScript to a version >= 4.4.
If you can't use
import { } from "tss-react/compat"; instead of
import { } from "tss-react".
Only
withStyles() will have slightly inferior type inference.