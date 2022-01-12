openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsr

tsrpc

by King Wang
3.1.3 (see all)

A TypeScript RPC framework, with runtime type checking and serialization, support both HTTP and WebSocket. It is very suitable for website / APP / games, and absolutely comfortable to full-stack TypeScript developers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

819

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TSRPC

EN / 中文

A TypeScript RPC framework with runtime type checking and binary serialization.

Official site: https://tsrpc.cn (English version is on the way)

Features

  • Runtime type checking
  • Binary serialization
  • Pure TypeScript, without any decorater or other language
  • HTTP / WebSocket / and more protocols...
  • Optional backward-compatibility to JSON
  • High performance and reliable, verified by services over 100,000,000 users

Create Full-stack Project

npx create-tsrpc-app@latest

Usage

Define Protocol (Shared)

export interface ReqHello {
  name: string;
}

export interface ResHello {
  reply: string;
}

Implement API (Server)

import { ApiCall } from "tsrpc";

export async function ApiHello(call: ApiCall<ReqHello, ResHello>) {
  call.succ({
    reply: 'Hello, ' + call.req.name
  });
}

Call API (Client)

let ret = await client.callApi('Hello', {
    name: 'World'
});

Examples

https://github.com/k8w/tsrpc-examples

Serialization Algorithm

The best TypeScript serialization algorithm ever. Without any 3rd-party IDL language (like protobuf), it is fully based on TypeScript source file. Define the protocols directly by your code.

This is powered by TSBuffer, which is going to be open-source.

TypeScript has the best type system, with some unique advanced features like union type, intersection type, mapped type, etc.

TSBuffer may be the only serialization algorithm that support them all.

API Reference

See API Reference.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial