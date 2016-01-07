The TsReflect compiler is a modified version of the TypeScript 1.4 compiler that emits JSON declaration files containing type information for your TypeScript source files. The JSON declaration files are similar to the .d.ts declaration files that TypeScript generates. However, the JSON format allows for easier loading of type information at runtime. Additionally, the compiler leverages JsDoc comments to add custom annotations to TypeScript. See the Custom Annotations section below for more information.
On the Node platform, JSON declaration files may be consumed using the tsreflect module.
The TsReflect Compiler can be installed using the Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install tsreflect-compiler
node lib/tsreflect-compiler.js hello.ts
Below is an example of a simple global class declaration for a
Calculator class containing a single method
add.
For more example output, take a look at the JSON declaration file generated for lib.core.d.ts.
{
"declares": [
{
"kind": "class",
"name": "Calculator",
"members": [
{
"kind": "method",
"name": "add",
"parameters": [
{
"name": "x",
"type": "number"
},
{
"name": "y",
"type": "number"
}
],
"returns": "number"
}
]
}
]
}
The TsReflect Compiler leverages JsDoc comments to add custom annotations to TypeScript. Similar to java annotations or C# attributes custom annotations allow for metadata to be added to TypeScript source code and then included in the JSON declaration files that the TsReflect Compiler generates.
Custom annotation work alongside standard JsDoc annotations. The TsReflect compiler will ignore all standard JsDoc
annotations. The tsreflect.config.json
file in the
lib/ directory contains a list of ignored annotations. This list can be modified to suite your needs.
For example, custom annotations can be used to add JPA-style annotations to classes for an ORM:
/**
* An entity for a Customer.
* @entity
* @table "customers"
*/
class Customer {
/** @id */
id: number;
/**
* The name of the customer.
* @column name: "customer_name", length: 255
*/
name: string;
}
The above TypeScript generates the following JSON declaration output:
{
"declares": [
{
"kind": "class",
"name": "Customer",
"description": "An entity for a Customer.",
"annotations": [
{
"name": "entity",
"value": true
},
{
"name": "table",
"value": "customers"
}
],
"members": [
{
"kind": "field",
"name": "id",
"type": "number",
"annotations": [
{
"name": "id",
"value": true
}
]
},
{
"kind": "field",
"name": "name",
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the customer.",
"annotations": [
{
"name": "column",
"value": {
"name": "customer_name",
"length": 255
}
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
There is a Grunt plug-in available for the TsReflect compiler to allow for generating JSON declaration files as part of a Grunt build process. See the grunt-tsreflect project.
There is a Gulp plug-in available for the TsReflect compiler to allow for generating JSON declaration files as part of a Gulp build process. See the gulp-tsreflect project.
The TsReflect compiler can be included as a CommonJS module in a NodeJS application. A typescript declaration file
tsreflect-compiler.d.ts is included in the
lib directory. Below is an example of executing
the compiler from a TypeScript program.
/// <reference path="./lib/tsreflect-compiler.d.ts" />
import compiler = require("tsreflect-compiler");
var options = {
outDir: 'build/'
}
var diagnostics = compiler.compile("./hello.ts", options);
Executing the code above will generate a file called
hello.d.json in the build directory. Any errors will be returned as an array and
assigned to the
diagnostics variable.
Compile specified TypeScript files to generate JSON declaration files. Returns an array of diagnostic information if any errors occur.
Parameters
string[] - The files to compile.
CompilerOptions - The compiler options to use.
CompilerHost - Optional. The compiler host to use.
Returns:
Diagnostic[]
Compiler options.
noLib
noCheck
out
outDir
suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors
noImplicitAny
removeComments
libPath
removeAccessors
removeAnnotations
removePrivates
removeTypesOnPrivates
ignoreAnnotation
If true, the default library is not automatically added to the compile list.
Type:
boolean
If true, type checks are not run. This marginally improves compile time. Only use this option if your TypeScript already compiles correctly.
Type:
boolean
Specifies a single file to compile all TypeScript to. This is ignored for external modules.
Type:
string
Specifies the output directory.
Type:
string
Suppress errors that are raised when the index operator is used on an object that does not have an index defined on it's type.
Type:
boolean
Warn on expressions and declarations with an implied any type
Type:
boolean
If true, JsDoc description is not included in output. Default is false.
Type:
boolean
Path to the lib.d.json file relative to compiler javascript source.
Type:
string
Do not emit property accessor declarations.
Type:
boolean
Do not emit custom annotations in output.
Type:
boolean
Do not emit private class member declarations.
Type:
boolean
Do not emit type information for private class members.
Type:
boolean
Controls whether or not annotations with a given name are ignored.
The compiler host. Allows for control over the interaction of compiler with the file system.
Reads a file synchronously.
Parameters
string - The full path to the file.
Returns:
string
Writes a file synchronously.
Parameters
string - The full path to the file.
string - The data to write.
boolean - Indicates if the byte order mark should be written.
Returns:
void
Diagnostic information.
The name of that file that contains the error.
Type:
string
The line number of the error.
Type:
number
The character offset of the error.
Type:
number
The error message text.
Type:
string
The category of the error.
Type:
DiagnosticCategory
The error code.
Type:
number
Enumeration describing type of Diagnostic.