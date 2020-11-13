﻿

TsProject

TsProject is a Typescript minifier and modular bundle optimizing compiler which utilizes the Typescript project configuration file, tsconfig.json, to provide a compilation context for source files, module bundles and compile options.

TsProject produces a compiled output stream of vinyl files for further processing in the gulp build pipeline.

Top Features

Bundling of ES6 external Typescript modules

Bundle minification with identifier shortening and whitespace removal

Cache optimized incremental project builds

File glob pattern matching for project files

What's New

TsProject 4.0.0 supports Typescript 4.0.x.

Why TsProject?

TsProject is the only Typescript transpiler that provides minified, single file typescript bundles and javascript bundles for packaging of Typescript, javascript and Typescript definition files. TsProject bundles file dependencies of external Typescript modules at compilation time rather than relying on build tools (AMD Optimizer, r.js for example ) further down in the build pipeline.

TsProject Wiki

Additional details can be found on the TsProject wiki.

Typescript ES6 External Module Bundles

TsProject supports a "bundles" property within the tsconfig.json project file. The "bundles" property may contain a list of named bundles. Each bundle must provide an array of source files and may optionally specify bundle configuration settings. The Typescript source file and its dependencies are packaged as a single Typescript file and output with the bundle name. The Typescript bundle is compiled to a single js javascript file and a single d.ts declaration file.

The following is a sample tsconfig.json showing the "bundles" property:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "amd" , "target" : "es5" , "noResolve" : false , "declaration" : true , "diagnostics" : true }, "files" : [ "index.ts" , "page.ts" , "common.ts" , "plugin.ts" ], "bundles" : { "app" : { "files" : [ "index.ts" ] }, "components" : { "files" : [ "page.ts" , "plugin.ts" ], "config" : { "declaration" : true , "outDir" : "./bundles" , "minify" : true } } } }

How to install

npm install tsproject

API

tsproject .src ( projectConfigPath : string, settings : any )

Where:

projectConfigPath is a relative directory path to the default Typescript project file named "tsconfig.json". Or, projectConfigPath is a relative path to a named Typescript project file.

Usage - Gulp Build Pipeline

TsProject on github contains a TodoMVC sample to help you get started. The sample is built using Angular, Typescript ES6 modules and Require.

Here is a simple gulpfile.js:

var tsproject = require ( 'tsproject' ); var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'build' , function ( ) { tsproject.src( './src/project' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' )); return tsproject.src( './src/project_a/myconfig.json' , { logLevel : 1 , compilerOptions : { listFiles : true } }) .pipe( gulp.dest( './mybuild' ) ); });

Building TsProject

TsProject depends on NPM as a package manager and Gulp as a build tool. If you haven't already, you'll need to install both these tools in order to build TsProject.

Once Gulp is installed, you can build it with the following commands: