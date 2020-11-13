openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsp

tsproject

by Todd Thomson
4.1.0-dev.1 (see all)

Typescript minifier and modular typescript bundle optimizer for gulp (Ts Vinyl Adapter).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version ﻿Build Status

TsProject

TsProject is a Typescript minifier and modular bundle optimizing compiler which utilizes the Typescript project configuration file, tsconfig.json, to provide a compilation context for source files, module bundles and compile options.

TsProject produces a compiled output stream of vinyl files for further processing in the gulp build pipeline.

Top Features

  • Bundling of ES6 external Typescript modules
  • Bundle minification with identifier shortening and whitespace removal
  • Cache optimized incremental project builds
  • File glob pattern matching for project files

What's New

TsProject 4.0.0 supports Typescript 4.0.x.

Why TsProject?

TsProject is the only Typescript transpiler that provides minified, single file typescript bundles and javascript bundles for packaging of Typescript, javascript and Typescript definition files. TsProject bundles file dependencies of external Typescript modules at compilation time rather than relying on build tools (AMD Optimizer, r.js for example ) further down in the build pipeline.

TsProject Wiki

Additional details can be found on the TsProject wiki.

Typescript ES6 External Module Bundles

TsProject supports a "bundles" property within the tsconfig.json project file. The "bundles" property may contain a list of named bundles. Each bundle must provide an array of source files and may optionally specify bundle configuration settings. The Typescript source file and its dependencies are packaged as a single Typescript file and output with the bundle name. The Typescript bundle is compiled to a single js javascript file and a single d.ts declaration file.

The following is a sample tsconfig.json showing the "bundles" property:

{
    "compilerOptions": {
        "module": "amd",
        "target": "es5",
        "noResolve": false,
        "declaration": true,
        "diagnostics": true
    },

    "files": [
        "index.ts",
        "page.ts",
        "common.ts",
        "plugin.ts"
    ],
    
    "bundles": {
        "app": {
            "files": [ "index.ts" ]
        },
        "components": {
            "files": [
                "page.ts",
                "plugin.ts"
            ],
            "config": {
                "declaration": true,
                "outDir": "./bundles",
                "minify": true  
            }
        }
    }
}

How to install

npm install tsproject

API

tsproject.src( projectConfigPath: string, settings: any )

Where:

projectConfigPath is a relative directory path to the default Typescript project file named "tsconfig.json". Or, projectConfigPath is a relative path to a named Typescript project file.

Usage - Gulp Build Pipeline

TsProject on github contains a TodoMVC sample to help you get started. The sample is built using Angular, Typescript ES6 modules and Require.

Here is a simple gulpfile.js:

var tsproject = require( 'tsproject' );
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
gulp.task( 'build', function() {

    // path to directory of tsconfig.json provided
    tsproject.src( './src/project' )
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));

    // path to named configuration file provided and optional settings specified 
    return tsproject.src( './src/project_a/myconfig.json',
        { 
            logLevel: 1,
            compilerOptions: {
                listFiles: true
            } 
        })
        .pipe( gulp.dest( './mybuild' ) );

});

Building TsProject

TsProject depends on NPM as a package manager and Gulp as a build tool. If you haven't already, you'll need to install both these tools in order to build TsProject.

Once Gulp is installed, you can build it with the following commands:

npm install
gulp build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial