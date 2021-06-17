openbase logo
tsp

tspath

by Patrik Forsberg
1.3.7 (see all)

TypeScript path alias resolver

Documentation
10.3K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

LGPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

TSPath

TypeScript Path Alias Resolver

Everyone working in a TypeScript project that grows beyond a certains limit will eventually experience the situation commonly described as path hell, the snippet below is an example of such hell.

Path hell
 import { IgniterApplication } from "../../../Application/IgniterApplication";
 import { CrcCalculator }      from "../../../../../../../Utilities/FileUtilities";
 import { IMessageHandler }    from "../../../../Messaging/IMessageHandler";
 import { IMessageHub }        from "../../../../Messaging/Hub/IMessageHub";
 import { CronTabHelper }      from "../../../../../../../Utilities/CronTabHelper";
 import { GLog }               from "../../../Application/GLog";

Configuration

By specifying path aliases in tsconfig.json you can use that alias to form an "absolute path"

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
    "paths": {
      "@App/*":         ["./Application/*"],
      "@Messaging/*":   ["./Messaging/*"],
      "@Utils/*":       ["./Server/Tools/Utilities/*"]
    }
  }
}

For full compability with the internal JavaScript parser,
specify es5 as target.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "es5"
     ...
    }
}

Below is the sample example but with Path Aliases instead of relative paths added, as you can see, the readability have improved significantly!

 import { IgniterApplication } from "@App/IgniterApplication";
 import { CrcCalculator }      from "@Utils/FileUtilities";
 import { IMessageHandler }    from "@Messaging/IMessageHandler";
 import { IMessageHub }        from "@Messaging/Hub/IMessageHub";
 import { CronTabHelper }      from "@Utils/CronTabHelper";
 import { GLog }               from "@App/GLog";

The TypeScript compiler will be able to resolve the paths so this will compile without problems, however the JavaScript output will not be possible to execute by Node nor a Web Browser, why? the reason is simple!

The JavaScript engine does not know anything about the compile time TypeScript configuration.

In order to run your JavaScript code, the path aliases now needs to be made into relative paths again, here is when TSPath comes into play.

So, simply run:

$ tspath

Yes, that´s it, really!

Running headless, slip in a -f in order to bypass the confirmation prompt.

$ tspath -f

Say bye bye to the relative path hell!

