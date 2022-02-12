openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tp6

tsparticles-preset-60fps

by Matteo Bruni
1.12.0 (see all)

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

158

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

banner

tsParticles - TypeScript Particles

A lightweight TypeScript library for creating particles. Dependency free (*), browser ready and compatible with React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Riot.js, Solid.js, and Web Components

Rate on Openbase jsDelivr Cdnjs npmjs npm lerna CodeFactor Codacy Badge Gitpod Ready-to-Code Run on Repl.it

Slack Discord Telegram

tsParticles Product Hunt

Table of Contents

Do you want to use it on your website?

Documentation and Development references here 📖

This library is available on the two most popular CDNs and it's easy and ready to use, if you were using particles.js it's even easier.

You'll find the instructions below, with all the links you need, and don't be scared by TypeScript, it's just the source language.

The output files are just JavaScript. 🤩

CDNs and npm have all the sources you need in Javascript, a bundle browser ready (tsparticles.min.js) and all files splitted for import syntax.

If you are interested there are some simple instructions just below to guide you to migrate from the old particles.js library.

Library installation

Hosting / CDN

Please use this hosts or your own to load tsParticles on your projects

jsDelivr

jsDelivr

cdnjs

Cdnjs

unpkg

https://unpkg.com/tsparticles/

npm

npmjs npmjs

npm install tsparticles

yarn

yarn add tsparticles

Import and require

Starting from version 1.12.11 import and require can be used to import tsParticles .

Now you can write something like this

const tsParticles = require("tsparticles");

// or

import { tsParticles } from "tsparticles";

The imported tsParticles is the same instance you have when including the script.

NuGet

Nuget

Usage

Load tsParticles and configure the particles:

tsParticles demo

index.html


<div id="tsparticles"></div>

<script src="tsparticles.min.js"></script>

app.js

// @path-json can be an object or an array, the first will be loaded directly, the object from the array will be random selected
/* tsParticles.loadJSON(@dom-id, @path-json, @callback (optional)); */

tsParticles
    .loadJSON("tsparticles", "presets/default.json")
    .then((container) => {
        console.log("callback - tsparticles config loaded");
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        console.error(error);
    });

//or

/* tsParticles.load(@dom-id, @options); */

tsParticles.load("tsparticles", {
    /* options here */
});

//or

/* tsParticles.loadFromArray(@dom-id, @options, @index (optional)); */

tsParticles.loadFromArray("tsparticles", [
    {
        /* options here */
    },
    {
        /* other options here */
    },
]);
//random object

tsParticles.loadFromArray(
    "tsparticles",
    [
        {
            /* options here */
        },
        {
            /* other options here */
        },
    ],
    1
); //the second one
// Important! If the index is not in range 0...<array.length, the index will be ignored.

// after initialization this can be used.

/* tsParticles.setOnClickHandler(@callback); */

/* this will be fired from all particles loaded */

tsParticles.setOnClickHandler((event, particles) => {
    /* custom on click handler */
});

// now you can control the animations too, it's possible to pause and resume the animations
// these methods don't change the config so you're safe with all your configurations
// domItem(0) returns the first tsParticles instance loaded in the dom
const particles = tsParticles.domItem(0);

// play will start the animations, if the move is not enabled it won't enable it, it just updates the frame
particles.play();

// pause will stop the animations
particles.pause();

Official components for some of the most used frameworks

Angular

ng-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

Inferno

inferno-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

jQuery

jquery-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

Preact

preact-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

ReactJS

react-tsparticles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

RiotJS

riot-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

SolidJS

solid-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

Svelte

svelte-particles

npm npm downloads

You can find the instructions here

VueJS 2.x

particles.vue

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

VueJS 3.x

particles.vue3

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

Web Components

web-particles

npm npm

You can find the instructions here

WordPress

Actually an official tsParticles plugin isn't existing, but I have a collaboration with the Premium Addons for Elementor plugin collection.

Premium Addons for Elementor
Premium Addons for Elementor is one of the most common plugins for Elementor that offers more than 55 highly customizable Elementor Widgets and Section Add-ons. tsParticles is exclusively included in Premium Particles Section Add-on for Elementor Page Builder. Check It Now.
Use Premium Addons for Elementor Page Builder and get the chance to include tsParticles in your next WordPress website without the need to write a single line of code. See a Live Example.

Presets

There are some presets ready to be used in this repository, and they have also a bundle file that contains everything needed to run.

Big Circles

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

This preset loads big colored circles moving upwards on a white background.

demo

You can find the instructions here

Bubbles

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

This preset loads colored bubbles coming from the bottom of the screen on a white background.

demo

You can find the instructions here

Confetti

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

This preset loads white and red confetti launched from the screen center on a transparent background.

demo

You can find the instructions here

Fire

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

This preset loads a faded red to black background with particles colored like fire and ash sparks.

demo

You can find the instructions here

Firefly

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

This preset loads a mouse trail made with small fading particles like little fireflies.

demo

You can find the instructions here

Fireworks

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

This preset loads a beautiful fireworks effect.

demo

You can find the instructions here

Fountain

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

demo

You can find the instructions here

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

demo

You can find the instructions here

Sea Anemone

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

demo

You can find the instructions here

Snow

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

demo

You can find the instructions here

Stars

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

demo

You can find the instructions here

Triangles

jsDelivr npmjs npmjs

demo

You can find the instructions here

Templates and Resources

You can find some tsParticles related templates here. The templates are created for Vanilla Javascript, ReactJS, VueJS, Angular, SvelteJS and other frameworks.

The templates will vary, new ones can be created or older ones updated with latest features or changed to a better style. Check them out once in a while.

If you created some good design with tsParticles feel free to submit a pull request with your cool template, you'll be credited as the template author!

https://github.com/tsparticles/templates

Demo / Generator

https://particles.js.org/samples

Particles demo

Characters as particles

Particles chars demo

Mouse hover connections

Particles mouse connections demo

Polygon mask

tsParticles Polygon Mask demo

Animated stars

Particles NASA demo

Nyan cat flying on scrolling stars

Particles Nyan Cat demo

Snow particles

tsParticles Snow demo

Background Mask particles

tsParticles Background Mask demo

COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 particles

tsParticles COVID-19 demo

Don't click! DON'T CLICK! OH NO IT'S SPREADING!!!!

COVID-19 is a serious disease. Please stay at home, wear a mask and stay safe!

particles.json

You can find some config samples here 📖

Options

You can find all options available here 📖

Want to see it in action and try it?

I've created a tsParticles collection on CodePen 😮 or you can checkout my profile

Otherwise there's the demo page link below. Just click/tap the Coronavirus below, don't be scared. It's safe 😷.

tsParticles demo

Want to see ever more demos? Clone the repository on your computer and follow these instructions

yarn install && yarn start

Boom! 💥 http://localhost:3000 and you can checkout other demos.

If you are brave enough you can switch to the dev branch for trying the features under development.

Migrating from Particles.js

tsParticles library is fully compatible with the particles.js configuration.

Seriously, you just need to change the script source et-voilà, you're ready 🧙!

You can read more here

Want to know 5 reasons to do the switch? Read here

Below you can find all the information you need to install tsParticles and its new syntax.

Plugins/Customizations

tsParticles now supports some customizations 🥳.

You can create your own plugins

Read more here...

JetBrains JetBrains

Huge thanks to JetBrains for the 2020-2021 Open Source Licenses!

JetBrains WebStorm is used to maintain this project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial