A lightweight TypeScript library for creating particles. Dependency free (*), browser ready and compatible with React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Riot.js, Solid.js, and Web Components
Documentation and Development references here 📖
This library is available on the two most popular CDNs and it's easy and ready to use, if you were using particles.js it's even easier.
You'll find the instructions below, with all the links you need, and don't be scared by TypeScript, it's just the source language.
The output files are just JavaScript. 🤩
CDNs and
npm have all the sources you need in Javascript, a bundle browser ready (tsparticles.min.js) and all
files splitted for
import syntax.
If you are interested there are some simple instructions just below to guide you to migrate from the old particles.js library.
Please use this hosts or your own to load tsParticles on your projects
https://unpkg.com/tsparticles/
npm install tsparticles
yarn add tsparticles
Starting from version 1.12.11
import and
require can be used to import
tsParticles .
Now you can write something like this
const tsParticles = require("tsparticles");
// or
import { tsParticles } from "tsparticles";
The imported
tsParticles is the same instance you have when including the script.
Load tsParticles and configure the particles:
index.html
<div id="tsparticles"></div>
<script src="tsparticles.min.js"></script>
app.js
// @path-json can be an object or an array, the first will be loaded directly, the object from the array will be random selected
/* tsParticles.loadJSON(@dom-id, @path-json, @callback (optional)); */
tsParticles
.loadJSON("tsparticles", "presets/default.json")
.then((container) => {
console.log("callback - tsparticles config loaded");
})
.catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
//or
/* tsParticles.load(@dom-id, @options); */
tsParticles.load("tsparticles", {
/* options here */
});
//or
/* tsParticles.loadFromArray(@dom-id, @options, @index (optional)); */
tsParticles.loadFromArray("tsparticles", [
{
/* options here */
},
{
/* other options here */
},
]);
//random object
tsParticles.loadFromArray(
"tsparticles",
[
{
/* options here */
},
{
/* other options here */
},
],
1
); //the second one
// Important! If the index is not in range 0...<array.length, the index will be ignored.
// after initialization this can be used.
/* tsParticles.setOnClickHandler(@callback); */
/* this will be fired from all particles loaded */
tsParticles.setOnClickHandler((event, particles) => {
/* custom on click handler */
});
// now you can control the animations too, it's possible to pause and resume the animations
// these methods don't change the config so you're safe with all your configurations
// domItem(0) returns the first tsParticles instance loaded in the dom
const particles = tsParticles.domItem(0);
// play will start the animations, if the move is not enabled it won't enable it, it just updates the frame
particles.play();
// pause will stop the animations
particles.pause();
ng-particles
You can find the instructions here
inferno-particles
You can find the instructions here
jquery-particles
You can find the instructions here
preact-particles
You can find the instructions here
react-tsparticles
You can find the instructions here
riot-particles
You can find the instructions here
solid-particles
You can find the instructions here
svelte-particles
You can find the instructions here
particles.vue
You can find the instructions here
particles.vue3
You can find the instructions here
web-particles
You can find the instructions here
Actually an official tsParticles plugin isn't existing, but I have a collaboration with
the
Premium Addons for Elementor plugin collection.
There are some presets ready to be used in this repository, and they have also a bundle file that contains everything needed to run.
This preset loads big colored circles moving upwards on a white background.
You can find the instructions here
This preset loads colored bubbles coming from the bottom of the screen on a white background.
You can find the instructions here
This preset loads white and red confetti launched from the screen center on a transparent background.
You can find the instructions here
This preset loads a faded red to black background with particles colored like fire and ash sparks.
You can find the instructions here
This preset loads a mouse trail made with small fading particles like little fireflies.
You can find the instructions here
This preset loads a beautiful fireworks effect.
You can find the instructions here
You can find the instructions here
You can find the instructions here
You can find the instructions here
You can find the instructions here
You can find the instructions here
You can find the instructions here
You can find some tsParticles related templates here. The templates are created for Vanilla Javascript, ReactJS, VueJS, Angular, SvelteJS and other frameworks.
The templates will vary, new ones can be created or older ones updated with latest features or changed to a better style. Check them out once in a while.
If you created some good design with tsParticles feel free to submit a pull request with your cool template, you'll be credited as the template author!
https://github.com/tsparticles/templates
https://particles.js.org/samples
Don't click! DON'T CLICK! OH NO IT'S SPREADING!!!!
COVID-19 is a serious disease. Please stay at home, wear a mask and stay safe!
particles.json
You can find some config samples here 📖
You can find all options available here 📖
I've created a tsParticles collection on CodePen 😮 or you can checkout my profile
Otherwise there's the demo page link below. Just click/tap the Coronavirus below, don't be scared. It's safe 😷.
Want to see ever more demos? Clone the repository on your computer and follow these instructions
yarn install && yarn start
Boom! 💥 http://localhost:3000 and you can checkout other demos.
If you are brave enough you can switch to the
dev branch for trying the features under development.
tsParticles library is fully compatible with the particles.js configuration.
Seriously, you just need to change the script source et-voilà, you're ready 🧙!
You can read more here
Want to know 5 reasons to do the switch? Read here
Below you can find all the information you need to install tsParticles and its new syntax.
tsParticles now supports some customizations 🥳.
You can create your own plugins
Read more here...
JetBrains WebStorm is used to maintain this project.