tsort - node.js topological sort utility

npm install tsort

usage

var tsort = require ( 'tsort' ); var graph = tsort(); graph.add( 'a' , 'b' ); graph.add( 'b' , 'c' ); graph.add( '0' , 'a' ); console .dir(graph.sort()); graph.add( '1' , '2' , '3' , 'a' ); console .dir(graph.sort()); graph.add([ '1' , '1.5' ]); graph.add([ '1.5' , 'a' ]); console .dir(graph.sort()); graph.add( 'first' , 'second' ); graph.add( 'second' , 'third' , 'first' ); graph.sort();

#license MIT