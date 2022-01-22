Goal

TypeScript controllers and models as the single source of truth for your API

A valid swagger spec is generated from your controllers and models, including: Paths (e.g. GET /Users) Definitions based on TypeScript interfaces (models) Parameters/model properties marked as required or optional based on TypeScript (e.g. myProperty?: string is optional in the Swagger spec) jsDoc supported for object descriptions (most other metadata can be inferred from TypeScript types)

Routes are generated for middleware of choice Express, Hapi, and Koa currently supported, other middleware can be supported using a simple handlebars template Validate request payloads



Philosophy

Rely on TypeScript type annotations to generate API metadata if possible

If regular type annotations aren't an appropriate way to express metadata, use decorators

Use jsdoc for pure text metadata (e.g. endpoint descriptions)

Minimize boilerplate

Models are best represented by interfaces (pure data structures), but can also be represented by classes

About this fork

This fork extend default decorators, and fix some project problems

tsoa config for router-controllers project tsoa.json

{ "swagger" : { }, "routes" : { "basePath" : "/api" , "entryFile" : "./src/app.ts" , "routesDir" : "./src/" , "middleware" : "koa" , "middlewareTemplate" : "" }, "decoratorsSchema" : { "controllersDecorators" : [ { "name" : "Route" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Route" }, { "name" : "Controller" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Route" }, { "name" : "JsonController" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Route" } ], "methodDecorators" : [ { "name" : "get" , "tsoaDecorator" : "get" }, { "name" : "post" , "tsoaDecorator" : "post" }, { "name" : "patch" , "tsoaDecorator" : "patch" }, { "name" : "delete" , "tsoaDecorator" : "delete" }, { "name" : "put" , "tsoaDecorator" : "put" } ], "parameterDecorators" : [ { "name" : "Request" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Request" }, { "name" : "Body" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Body" }, { "name" : "BodyProp" , "tsoaDecorator" : "BodyProp" }, { "name" : "Header" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Header" }, { "name" : "Query" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Query" }, { "name" : "Param" , "tsoaDecorator" : "Path" } ] } }

How it works

Create Controllers

import {Get, Post, Route, Body, Query, Header, Path, SuccessResponse, Controller } from 'tsoa' ; import {UserService} from '../services/userService' ; import {User, UserCreationRequest} from '../models/user' ; ( 'Users' ) export class UsersController extends Controller { ( '{id}' ) public async getUser(id: number , () name: string ): Promise <User> { return await new UserService().get(id); } ( '201' , 'Created' ) () public async createUser( () requestBody: UserCreationRequest): Promise < void > { new UserService().create(request); this .setStatus( 201 ); return Promise .resolve(); } ( '{id}' ) public async getPrivateUser( ( 'id' ) ID: number , ( 'Authorization' ) authorization: string ): Promise <User> { return new UserService().get(id); } }

Create Models

export interface User { id: number ; email: string ; name: Name; status?: status; phoneNumbers: string []; } export type status = 'Happy' | 'Sad' ; export interface Name { first: string ; last?: string ; } export interface UserCreationRequest { email: string ; name: Name; phoneNumbers: string []; }

Note that type aliases are only supported for string literal types like type status = 'Happy' | 'Sad'

Generate

From command line/npm script:

tsoa swagger tsoa routes

See CLI documentation

Override route template

Route templates are generated from predefined handlebar templates. You can override and define your own template to use by defining it in your tsoa.json configuration. Route paths are generated based on the middleware type you have defined.

{ "swagger" : { ... }, "routes" : { "entryFile" : "..." , "routesDir" : "..." , "middleware" : "express" , "minddlewareTemplate" : "custom-template.ts" ... } }

Consume generated routes

import * as methodOverride from 'method-override' ; import * as express from 'express' ; import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser' ; import {RegisterRoutes} from './routes' ; import './controllers/usersController' ; const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true })); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use(methodOverride()); RegisterRoutes(app); app.listen( 3000 );

Get access to the request object of express in Controllers

To access the request object of express in a controller method use the @Request -decorator:

import * as express from 'express' ; import {Get, Route, Request} from 'tsoa' ; import {User, UserCreationRequest} from '../models/user' ; ( 'Users' ) export class UsersController { ( '{id}' ) public async getUser(id: number , () request: express.Request): Promise <User> { } }

Note that the parameter request does not appear in your swagger definition file. Likewise you can use the decorator @Inject to mark a parameter as being injected manually and should be omitted in swagger generation. In this case you should write your own custom template where you inject the needed objects/values in the method-call.

Dependency injection / IOC

By default all the controllers are created by the auto-generated routes template using an empty default constructor. If you want to use dependency injection and let the DI-framework handle the creation of your controllers you can use inversifyJS. To tell tsoa to use your DI-container you have to reference your module exporting the DI-container in the config file (e.g. tsoa.json ): The convention is that you have to name your inversify Container iocContainer and export it in the given module.

{ "swagger" : { ... }, "routes" : { "entryFile" : "..." , "routesDir" : "..." , "middleware" : "..." , "iocModule" : "./inversify/ioc" , ... } }

Note that as of 1.1.1 the path is now relative to the your current working directory like the other paths.

Here is some example code how to setup the container and your controller.

./inversify/ioc.ts :

import { Container, inject, interfaces } from 'inversify' ; import { autoProvide, makeProvideDecorator, makeFluentProvideDecorator } from 'inversify-binding-decorators' ; let iocContainer = new Container(); let provide = makeProvideDecorator(iocContainer); let fluentProvider = makeFluentProvideDecorator(iocContainer); let provideNamed = function ( identifier: string | symbol | interfaces.Newable< any > | interfaces.Abstract< any >, name: string ) { return fluentProvider(identifier) .whenTargetNamed(name) .done(); }; let provideSingleton = function ( identifier: string | symbol | interfaces.Newable< any > | interfaces.Abstract< any > ) { return fluentProvider(identifier) .inSingletonScope() .done(); }; export { iocContainer, autoProvide, provide, provideSingleton, provideNamed, inject };

./contollers/fooController.ts

import { Route } from 'tsoa' ; import { provideSingleton, inject } from '../inversify/ioc' ; ( 'foo' ) (FooController) export class FooController { constructor ( (FooService) private fooService: FooService ) { } ... } (FooService) export class FooService { constructor ( ) }

Specify error response types for Swagger

@Response ( '400' , 'Bad request' ) @DefaultResponse <ErrorResponse>( 'Unexpected error' ) @Get ( 'Response' ) public async getResponse(): Promise<TestModel> { return new ModelService () .getModel (); }

Authentication

{ "swagger" : { "securityDefinitions" : { "api_key" : { "type" : "apiKey" , "name" : "access_token" , "in" : "query" }, "tsoa_auth" : { "type" : "oauth2" , "authorizationUrl" : "http://swagger.io/api/oauth/dialog" , "flow" : "implicit" , "scopes" : { "write:pets" : "modify things" , "read:pets" : "read things" } } }, ... }, "routes" : { "authenticationModule" : "./authentication" , ... } }

./authentication.ts

import * as express from 'express' ; export function expressAuthentication ( request: express.Request, securityName: string , scopes?: string [] ): Promise < any > { let token; if (request.query && request.query.access_token) { token = request.query.access_token; } if (token === 'abc123456' ) { return Promise .resolve({ id: 1 , name: 'Ironman' }); } else { return Promise .reject({}); } }; import * as hapi from 'hapi' ; export function hapiAuthentication ( request: hapi.Request, securityName: string , scopes?: string [] ): Promise < any > { ... } import { Request } from 'koa' ; export function koaAuthentication ( request: Request, securityName: string , scopes?: string [] ): Promise < any > { ... }

./contollers/securityController.ts

import { Get, Route, Security, Response } from 'tsoa' ; ( 'secure' ) export class SecureController { <ErrorResponseModel>( 'Unexpected error' ) ( 'api_key' ) ( "UserInfo" ) public async userInfo( () request: any ): Promise <UserResponseModel> { return Promise .resolve(request.user); } }

Now that you have a swagger spec (swagger.json), you can use all kinds of amazing tools that generate documentation, client SDKs, and more.

Installation

npm install tsoa --save

Command Line Interface

For information on the configuration object (tsoa.json), check out the following:

Configuration definition

Configuration sample

Swagger.json generation

Usage : tsoa swagger [options] Options: --configuration, -c tsoa configuration file; default is tsoa.json in the working directory [string] --host API host [string] --basePath Base API path [string]

Route generation

Usage : tsoa routes [options] Options: --configuration, -c tsoa configuration file; default is tsoa.json in the working directory [string] --basePath Base API path [string]

Examples

An example project is available here

Also see example controllers in the tests