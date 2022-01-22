This fork extend default decorators, and fix some project problems
tsoa config for router-controllers project tsoa.json
{
"swagger": {
},
"routes": {
"basePath": "/api",
"entryFile": "./src/app.ts",
"routesDir": "./src/",
"middleware": "koa",
"middlewareTemplate": ""
},
"decoratorsSchema": {
"controllersDecorators": [
{
"name": "Route",
"tsoaDecorator": "Route"
},
{
"name": "Controller",
"tsoaDecorator": "Route"
},
{
"name": "JsonController",
"tsoaDecorator": "Route"
}
],
"methodDecorators": [
{
"name": "get",
"tsoaDecorator": "get"
},
{
"name": "post",
"tsoaDecorator": "post"
},
{
"name": "patch",
"tsoaDecorator": "patch"
},
{
"name": "delete",
"tsoaDecorator": "delete"
},
{
"name": "put",
"tsoaDecorator": "put"
}
],
"parameterDecorators": [
{
"name": "Request",
"tsoaDecorator": "Request"
},
{
"name": "Body",
"tsoaDecorator": "Body"
},
{
"name": "BodyProp",
"tsoaDecorator": "BodyProp"
},
{
"name": "Header",
"tsoaDecorator": "Header"
},
{
"name": "Query",
"tsoaDecorator": "Query"
},
{
"name": "Param",
"tsoaDecorator": "Path"
}
]
}
}
// controllers/usersController.ts
import {Get, Post, Route, Body, Query, Header, Path, SuccessResponse, Controller } from 'tsoa';
import {UserService} from '../services/userService';
import {User, UserCreationRequest} from '../models/user';
@Route('Users')
export class UsersController extends Controller {
@Get('{id}')
public async getUser(id: number, @Query() name: string): Promise<User> {
return await new UserService().get(id);
}
@SuccessResponse('201', 'Created') // Custom success response
@Post()
public async createUser(@Body() requestBody: UserCreationRequest): Promise<void> {
new UserService().create(request);
this.setStatus(201); // set return status 201
return Promise.resolve();
}
@Get('{id}')
public async getPrivateUser(@Path('id') ID: number, @Header('Authorization') authorization: string): Promise<User> {
return new UserService().get(id);
}
}
// models/user.ts
export interface User {
id: number;
email: string;
name: Name;
status?: status;
phoneNumbers: string[];
}
export type status = 'Happy' | 'Sad';
export interface Name {
first: string;
last?: string;
}
export interface UserCreationRequest {
email: string;
name: Name;
phoneNumbers: string[];
}
Note that type aliases are only supported for string literal types like
type status = 'Happy' | 'Sad'
From command line/npm script:
// generate swagger.json
tsoa swagger
// generate routes
tsoa routes
Route templates are generated from predefined handlebar templates. You can override and define your own template to use by defining it in your tsoa.json configuration. Route paths are generated based on the middleware type you have defined.
{
"swagger": {
...
},
"routes": {
"entryFile": "...",
"routesDir": "...",
"middleware": "express",
"minddlewareTemplate": "custom-template.ts"
...
}
}
import * as methodOverride from 'method-override';
import * as express from 'express';
import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser';
import {RegisterRoutes} from './routes';
// controllers need to be referenced in order to get crawled by the generator
import './controllers/usersController';
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(methodOverride());
RegisterRoutes(app);
app.listen(3000);
To access the request object of express in a controller method use the
@Request-decorator:
// controllers/usersController.ts
import * as express from 'express';
import {Get, Route, Request} from 'tsoa';
import {User, UserCreationRequest} from '../models/user';
@Route('Users')
export class UsersController {
@Get('{id}')
public async getUser(id: number, @Request() request: express.Request): Promise<User> {
// TODO: implement some code that uses request as well
}
}
Note that the parameter
request does not appear in your swagger definition file.
Likewise you can use the decorator
@Inject to mark a parameter as being injected manually and should be omitted in swagger generation.
In this case you should write your own custom template where you inject the needed objects/values in the method-call.
By default all the controllers are created by the auto-generated routes template using an empty default constructor.
If you want to use dependency injection and let the DI-framework handle the creation of your controllers you can use inversifyJS.
To tell
tsoa to use your DI-container you have to reference your module exporting the DI-container in the config file (e.g.
tsoa.json):
The convention is that you have to name your inversify
Container
iocContainer and export it in the given module.
{
"swagger": {
...
},
"routes": {
"entryFile": "...",
"routesDir": "...",
"middleware": "...",
"iocModule": "./inversify/ioc",
...
}
}
Note that as of 1.1.1 the path is now relative to the your current working directory like the other paths.
Here is some example code how to setup the container and your controller.
./inversify/ioc.ts:
import { Container, inject, interfaces } from 'inversify';
import { autoProvide, makeProvideDecorator, makeFluentProvideDecorator } from 'inversify-binding-decorators';
let iocContainer = new Container();
let provide = makeProvideDecorator(iocContainer);
let fluentProvider = makeFluentProvideDecorator(iocContainer);
let provideNamed = function(
identifier: string | symbol | interfaces.Newable<any> | interfaces.Abstract<any>,
name: string
) {
return fluentProvider(identifier)
.whenTargetNamed(name)
.done();
};
let provideSingleton = function(
identifier: string | symbol | interfaces.Newable<any> | interfaces.Abstract<any>
) {
return fluentProvider(identifier)
.inSingletonScope()
.done();
};
export { iocContainer, autoProvide, provide, provideSingleton, provideNamed, inject };
./contollers/fooController.ts
import { Route } from 'tsoa';
import { provideSingleton, inject } from '../inversify/ioc';
@Route('foo')
@provideSingleton(FooController)
export class FooController {
constructor(
@inject(FooService) private fooService: FooService
) { }
...
}
@provideSingleton(FooService)
export class FooService {
constructor(
// maybe even more dependencies to be injected...
)
}
@Response('400', 'Bad request')
@DefaultResponse<ErrorResponse>('Unexpected error')
@Get('Response')
public async getResponse(): Promise<TestModel> {
return new ModelService().getModel();
}
{
"swagger": {
"securityDefinitions": {
"api_key": {
"type": "apiKey",
"name": "access_token",
"in": "query"
},
"tsoa_auth": {
"type": "oauth2",
"authorizationUrl": "http://swagger.io/api/oauth/dialog",
"flow": "implicit",
"scopes": {
"write:pets": "modify things",
"read:pets": "read things"
}
}
},
...
},
"routes": {
"authenticationModule": "./authentication",
...
}
}
./authentication.ts
import * as express from 'express';
export function expressAuthentication(request: express.Request, securityName: string, scopes?: string[]): Promise<any> {
let token;
if (request.query && request.query.access_token) {
token = request.query.access_token;
}
if (token === 'abc123456') {
return Promise.resolve({
id: 1,
name: 'Ironman'
});
} else {
return Promise.reject({});
}
};
import * as hapi from 'hapi';
export function hapiAuthentication(request: hapi.Request, securityName: string, scopes?: string[]): Promise<any> {
...
}
import { Request } from 'koa';
export function koaAuthentication(request: Request, securityName: string, scopes?: string[]): Promise<any> {
...
}
./contollers/securityController.ts
import { Get, Route, Security, Response } from 'tsoa';
@Route('secure')
export class SecureController {
@Response<ErrorResponseModel>('Unexpected error')
@Security('api_key')
@Get("UserInfo")
public async userInfo(@Request() request: any): Promise<UserResponseModel> {
return Promise.resolve(request.user);
}
}
Now that you have a swagger spec (swagger.json), you can use all kinds of amazing tools that generate documentation, client SDKs, and more.
npm install tsoa --save
For information on the configuration object (tsoa.json), check out the following:
Usage: tsoa swagger [options]
Options:
--configuration, -c tsoa configuration file; default is tsoa.json in the working directory [string]
--host API host [string]
--basePath Base API path [string]
Usage: tsoa routes [options]
Options:
--configuration, -c tsoa configuration file; default is tsoa.json in the working directory [string]
--basePath Base API path [string]
An example project is available here
Also see example controllers in the tests