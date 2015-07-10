tsml

ES6 template string tag for multi-line cleaning - squash multi-line strings into a single line

Use template strings to split up complex string creation over multiple lines and have the newlines and newline white-space prefixes cleaned for you.

tsml is primarily for code readability. Split up template strings over newlines, indent or add additional blank lines to space things out.

Example

From changelog-maker:

const tsml = require ( 'tsml' ) function toStringSimple ( data ) { return tsml ` * [ ${data.sha.substr( 0 , 10 )} ] - ${data.semver.length ? '(' + data.semver.join( ', ' ).toUpperCase() + ') ' : '' } ${data.revert ? 'Revert "' : '' } ${data.group ? data.group + ': ' : '' } ${data.summary} ${data.revert ? '"' : '' } ${data.author ? '(' + data.author + ') ' : '' } ${data.pr} ` }

License

tsml is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.