ES6 template string tag for multi-line cleaning - squash multi-line strings into a single line
Use template strings to split up complex string creation over multiple lines and have the newlines and newline white-space prefixes cleaned for you.
tsml is primarily for code readability. Split up template strings over newlines, indent or add additional blank lines to space things out.
From changelog-maker:
const tsml = require('tsml')
function toStringSimple (data) {
return tsml`
* [${data.sha.substr(0, 10)}] -
${data.semver.length ? '(' + data.semver.join(', ').toUpperCase() + ') ' : ''}
${data.revert ? 'Revert "' : ''}
${data.group ? data.group + ': ' : ''}
${data.summary}
${data.revert ? '"' : ''}
${data.author ? '(' + data.author + ') ' : ''}
${data.pr}
`
}
// -> * [7e88a9322c] - src: make accessors immune to context confusion (Ben Noordhuis) #1238
tsml is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.